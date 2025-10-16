Kīhei-Wailea Rotary to host Belia Paul on aging and organizing homes and lives

Belia Paul offers professional organizer/kūpuna concierge services through A Honu Space. Courtesy photo

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea is inviting the community to an insightful evening featuring Belia Paul of A Honu Space on Oct. 21. The event will focus on practical strategies for organizing homes and lives, with a special emphasis on planning for getting older, an essential topic for senior South Maui residents.

The meeting will take place at Island Health in the Rainbow Mall at 2439 South Kīhei Road. Networking and fellowship will begin at 5 p.m., and Paul’s presentation and discussion will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Belia Paul, who offers professional organizer/kūpuna concierge services through A Honu Space, brings a wealth of diverse experience to her work. Beyond her organizing expertise, she is a certified Co-Active Coach and a former chef.

She is actively involved in community service, with credentials including Suicide Assist Training, Alzheimer’s Community Outreach, and membership in Kupuna Community Partners. She also serves as a speaker for Mental Health America and the Alzheimer’s Association. Her multifaceted background equips her to approach personal and home organization from a holistic perspective.

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea operates as a local hub, committed to Rotary Means Business. The club aims to be the ultimate connector for local business and vocational excellence.

The club normally meets the first three Tuesdays of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., typically at either South Maui Gardens or Island Health.

The club is also gearing up for its next quarterly e-cycle pickup on Nov. 15. Interested residents can sign up and find more details on the club’s website. They also host monthly socials to network and support local restaurants.

To attend the Oct. 21 meeting or to inquire about speaking at the club, please RSVP by emailing rotarymeansbusinessmaui@gmail.com. For a full schedule of upcoming meetings and volunteer projects, visit www.rotarymeansbusinessmaui.org.