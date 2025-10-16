Maui students explore robotics and 3D printing during STEMworks camp

The Harrison and Helen Miyahira STEM Center at Maui High School was packed with students from Oct. 6-10 despite the Department of Education fall break, thanks to the STEMworks Innovators Fall Camp program.

The free week-long day camp introduced 45 middle school participants to the basics of 3D printing and robotics, encouraging students to work in teams to solve complex engineering and design problems.

The daily sessions were led by high school student STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) experts, giving these older students a chance to hone their STEM leadership skills through teaching and the younger students an opportunity to make connections with high school role models.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Nevin Wehner, a King Kekaulike sophomore and one of the robotics camp leaders, said, “It’s extremely important for us as students to learn about STEM because it is going to play an increasingly significant role in daily life down the road. From the STEMworks Innovators Camp, I learned more about leading large groups of people and directing them towards a common goal. I hope that the students who participated in the camp are inspired to pursue STEM activities and careers later on.”

In addition to sessions on robotics and 3D printing, the camp also featured STEM industry experts as guest speakers.

Maui’s Matthew Lugo, an aerospace engineer with Privateer, introduced the students to his work in designing space domain awareness technology, which includes satellites and software to track objects in low earth orbit, like space debris and human-made satellites.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lily Mora with STEMfinity spoke to the campers and student mentors about the importance of STEM being for everyone. With a background in computer science, Mora is now the Hawaiʻi representative for STEMfinity and flew in from California for the event. Her job involves sharing STEM education resources and tools with students and teachers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During her talk, she told the students, “The tech industry needs you—your face, your voice, your perspective—to build a more inclusive, innovative and fair future.”

The Innovators’ Camp concluded with a showcase on Friday, giving the students an opportunity to share their designs with their families and community members.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jayvis, a robotics student whose team created a wildfire rescue robot called Gibby, said, “this robot can save people’s lives in the fire if they get trapped from the rubble… We hope in the future, scientists and engineers can modify it and make it stronger so you can pick up heavier stuff.”

Other robotics projects included two trash collection robots and one for food delivery. The 3D printing teams created a wide variety of product prototypes, including a universal phone stand, a fidget toy, a multipurpose hook, a fish tank cleaner and a no-spill spoon.

Elisha Mae Rabanes, Maui High School senior and robotics camp leader, said, “I hope the community sees how valuable these STEM related programs are in empowering students and utilizing their skills to give back… These programs support me in continually expanding and growing my knowledge of science and technology.”

STEMworks Innovators Fall Camp. PC: Maui Economic Development Board

More information about STEMworks (a program of Maui Economic Development Board) can be found online at https://www.stemworkshawaii.org/.

