Maui Weather Forecast for October 16, 2025

West Side

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 78 to 89. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 76. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 77 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 72. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Cloudy with numerous showers. Highs around 84 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday: Cloudy and breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 83 to 90. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 74. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 89. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 71. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 53 to 69. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Cloudy with numerous showers. Highs around 84 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday: Cloudy and breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 69. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 73 to 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 76. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

An unstable moderate to locally breezy trade wind weather pattern will continue into Saturday as an upper low near Kauai and Oahu and low level convergent cloud bands riding in on the easterly trade winds bring periods of showers to all islands. Some of these showers will be locally heavy at times with thunderstorms possible over the western half of the state through Saturday morning, and portions of the Big Island later today. Enhanced showers will linger into early next week as another upper low moves in from the north and settles in over the western half of the state.

Discussion

The satellite imagery this evening shows the upper level low center settling in over Kauai and Oahu. Deeper convection and showers are developing under this upper level disturbance. The heaviest showers last night appeared to pass just north of the smaller islands likely due to east-southeasterly steering winds at around 5,000 feet, causing the stronger showers to move parallel to the smaller islands. The north shore and east Maui observed up to a quarter inch of rainfall last night, and the north and eastern slopes of Kauai also received up to a half inch of rainfall in the stronger shower bands. Temperature inversion heights as measured by upper air balloon soundings from Lihue and Hilo at 2 AM HST (12Z) this morning were observed around the 7,000 to 8,000 foot range. Overall these higher inversion heights continue to support periods of wet weather for all islands.

These periods of enhanced showers are forecast continue into Saturday, with slightly decreasing trends into Sunday as the upper low drifts westward away from the islands. The forecast challenge today will be in forecasting the low level cloud steering wind directions. A more easterly direction will push these clouds directly into island mountains, producing higher rainfall totals. The steering winds last night from the east- southeast direction likely limited rainfall totals for the smaller islands as compared to our forecast. The latest short range model solutions show a more easterly direction on these low level steering winds later today into Friday as the upper low beings to drift westward, allowing higher pressure to build back into the region.

Another upper level low descends over the western islands on Monday, producing a very similar wet weather pattern over the islands through the first half of next week. Rainfall amounts for each island will heavily depend on smaller (mesoscale) convergent bands. Trade winds will lift unstable clouds over windward island mountain areas where the highest rainfall totals are favored. Western islands may see locally heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms during this time period. Stay tuned for more weather details for early next week as this next system approaches the islands from the north.

Aviation

An upper level low centered near Kauai will drift slowly west southwest today and bring unsettled weather to all islands. Trade wind flow will bring bands of scattered to numerous showers over windward areas with slightly less coverage over leeward sides. Instability aloft should allow for isolated thunderstorm development over areas north and west of Oahu today with isolated thunderstorms possible over all of the smaller islands tonight. Isolated thunderstorms may also develop over leeward portions of the Big Island this afternoon due to diurnal heating. Heavier shower and storm activity will be capable of producing MVFR and isolated IFR ceilings and visibility.

AIRMET SIERRA for tempo mountain obscuration remains in effect for north thru east sections of Kauai, Maui, and the Big Island above 2000 feet due to low clouds and showers. SIERRA will likely continue through the remainder of today as the clouds continue to bank up along the windward sides of the island.

AIRMET TANGO remains in effect for Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island for tempo moderate turbulence between FL220 and FL350. This is expected to continue through the day.

Marine

Moderate to locally strong trades winds have filled in across the Hawaiian coastal waters as a surface high strengthens far northeast of the state. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for typical windy waters around Maui County and the Big Island through 6 PM HST Friday. The SCA will likely be extended into the weekend as another high quickly builds north of the state and tracks east. An upper low will drift from east to west across the state today into the weekend, keeping isolated thunderstorms over the forecast waters into the weekend.

A reinforcing moderate, long period northwest swell energy will fill in early this morning, maintaining near to above average surf along north and west facing shores through Friday. A brief moderate, long period NNW swell will move through Friday, but should taper off Saturday keeping surf elevated. Surf along north and west facing shores will trend down through the weekend. A hurricane force low is expected to develop east of Japan later today and could bring another round of moderate, long period northwest swell early next week, elevating surf along north and west facing.

A series of small, medium to long period south to southwest swells will continue to filter into the area through the rest of the week and into the weekend, keeping south-facing shores from going flat. East-facing shores surf will gradually pick up today into the weekend as trades strengthen and persist.

Fire weather

Wind speeds and afternoon minimum humidity levels will likely remain below critical fire weather thresholds this week. Unstable conditions will produce increasing wet weather trends across the state into Saturday. Locally heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible during this time period. Temperature inversion heights near Maui and the Big Island will range from the 7,500 to 8,500 feet elevation range today.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

