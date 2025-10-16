Visitors give big with $400K in donations to support Hawaiʻi and American Samoa parks

Nēnē at Haleakalā. Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association

National parks visitors generously donated $400,000 since October, 2024, at Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association (HPPA) visitor center stores in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa national parks during the checkout process.

Every dollar given at the register stays in the park where it was donated, helping to care for these places—supporting wildlife like nēnē (Hawaiian geese) at Haleakalā and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes national parks, preserving cultural sites like the great heiau (temple) at Puʻukoholā National Historic Site, and enhancing the visitor experience.

Puʻukoholā heiau on Hawaiʻi Island. Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association

HPPA Executive Director Mel Boehl said, “This incredible $400,000 milestone is a testament to the love people have for these national parks. HPPA extends a heartfelt mahalo to every visitor who chose to give back—you are helping to keep these places special for generations to come.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association has worked in partnership with the National Park Service for more than 92 years, and currently helps to support seven national park sites in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa.

HPPA Sales Director Michelle Augello adds, “HPPA is proud to pass 100% of these donations directly to the national parks where they are given. It is wonderful to see such strong support for national parks and for the vital work of protecting and preserving these treasured places for the future.

Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association

For anyone wishing to donate who cannot visit the parks at this time: https://hawaiipacificparks.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/hawaiipacificparks/donation.jsp

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HPPA is the nonprofit partner of seven national park sites in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa. Proceeds from visitor center park stores and online shop have contributed over $32 million in support to parks since 1933.