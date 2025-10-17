Maui Land & Pineapple Company names Darren Strand to lead new agave venture

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. agave venture in Upcountry Maui, 6-months plants.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has appointed Darren Strand as Director of Agricultural Operations for its new agave venture in Upcountry Maui. A respected leader with decades of experience in Maui’s agricultural community, Strand will oversee agricultural strategy and operations, implement sustainable growing practices and help guide the farm’s continued growth. ​

“We are thrilled to welcome Darren to this new role leading our efforts to responsibly return former pineapple fields to productive use,” said Race Randle, CEO of Maui Land & Pineapple Company. “Guided by Darren’s expertise, the land is becoming fruitful by growing a water-efficient crop into a sustainable farming enterprise that supports local jobs.”

Darren Strand, Director of Agricultural Operations at Maui Land & Pineapple Co.

Strand is an agricultural expert with over 30 years of experience, including two decades of farming on Maui. Most recently, he was a director of Hawai‘i Farm Project and previously served as President of Maui Gold Pineapple Company. He is President of the Hawai‘i Farm Bureau, a grassroots non-profit organization founded by Hawaiʻi farmers and ranchers involved in all aspects of the state’s agricultural industry.

Strand has also served on numerous other boards and organizations focused on conservation and farming, including the Maui County Farm Bureau, Grown on Maui Committee and Maui Food Innovation Center Advisory Committee.

“I’ve spent my career working on strengthening Hawai‘i’s farms and food future, and I jumped at the chance to work with MLP’s new leadership team to reimagine responsible, diversified agriculture in Upcountry,” said Darren Strand, Director of Agricultural Operations, Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. “This new venture pairs good farming practices with responsible stewardship to create a resilient farming operation that strengthens local production and benefits our community.”

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. agave venture in Upcountry Maui, 3-year plants.

First Phase of Planting Completed

The first phase of the project includes using certified organic methods to cultivate blue weber agave on underutilized croplands, spanning over 25 acres within a 120-acre planting zone in MLP’s Upcountry lands. This milestone marks a new chapter in the company’s commitment to revitalizing its agricultural lands.

“We selected blue weber agave because it’s drought-tolerant, low-maintenance, and full of potential,” Randle said. “It checks all the boxes, honoring our agricultural roots, revitalizing land and reducing fire risk, while using little to no water and creating new job opportunities on Maui.”

MLP is overseeing farming operations and incubating the new venture. In the future, it plans to collaborate with experts and mission-aligned partners to scale cultivation, production of value-added goods, and new agritourism opportunities.

MLP’s last pineapple harvest was in December 2009. Since then, MLP transitioned from operating commercial agriculture to leasing land to tenants who are still actively farming or ranching on the company’s landholdings. The launch of the agave farm signals the continued strategic shift to maximize the productive use of MLP’s landholdings to create new value and meet community needs, like boosting local food production and new employment opportunities for local residents.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. agave venture in Upcountry Maui, future planting area.