Bank of Hawaiʻi offers emergency assistance for federal employees impacted by shutdown

In response to the partial government shutdown that began Oct. 1, Bank of Hawai‘i has activated emergency financial assistance programs to support affected federal employees and contractors.

“We recognize how stressful the shutdown is for federal workers and their families in our community,” said Bank of Hawai‘i Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ho. “Our goal is to help ease the financial strain during this difficult time by offering meaningful support tailored to their immediate needs.”

Bank of Hawai‘i is offering three financial assistance programs:

Personal Loan Program

Up to $5,000 | 24-month term | 5% fixed interest/5% APR | Loan fee waived

Estimated monthly payments would be $43.87 per $1,000 borrowed

Designed to provide temporary cash relief for emergency needs and living essentials

Forbearance Program

Up to three months of full or partial loan payment forbearance on current residential mortgages, home equity loans/lines, and lines of credit

All late fees accrued during the forbearance period will be waived

Extension Program

Up to three-month extension on current direct installment and indirect auto loans and leases

Principal and interest payments deferred during the extension period

All late fees accrued during the extension period will be waived

These three programs offer fast access to cash through special loan options or emergency relief on existing Bank of Hawai‘i loans. Interested individuals may request additional information, including qualification requirements via the Customer Service Center at 1-888-643-3888 and/or apply at any Bank of Hawai‘i branch or by visiting boh.com/shutdownrelief. Quick approval of qualifying applicants ensures timely support during this critical period.