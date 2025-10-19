Maui Business

Bank of Hawaiʻi offers emergency assistance for federal employees impacted by shutdown

October 19, 2025, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

In response to the partial government shutdown that began Oct. 1, Bank of Hawai‘i has activated emergency financial assistance programs to support affected federal employees and contractors.

“We recognize how stressful the shutdown is for federal workers and their families in our community,” said Bank of Hawai‘i Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ho. “Our goal is to help ease the financial strain during this difficult time by offering meaningful support tailored to their immediate needs.”

Bank of Hawai‘i is offering three financial assistance programs:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Personal Loan Program

  • Up to $5,000 | 24-month term | 5% fixed interest/5% APR | Loan fee waived
  • Estimated monthly payments would be $43.87 per $1,000 borrowed
  • Designed to provide temporary cash relief for emergency needs and living essentials

Forbearance Program

  • Up to three months of full or partial loan payment forbearance on current residential mortgages, home equity loans/lines, and lines of credit
  • All late fees accrued during the forbearance period will be waived

Extension Program

  • Up to three-month extension on current direct installment and indirect auto loans and leases
  • Principal and interest payments deferred during the extension period
  • All late fees accrued during the extension period will be waived
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These three programs offer fast access to cash through special loan options or emergency relief on existing Bank of Hawai‘i loans. Interested individuals may request additional information, including qualification requirements via the Customer Service Center at 1-888-643-3888 and/or apply at any Bank of Hawai‘i branch or by visiting boh.com/shutdownrelief. Quick approval of qualifying applicants ensures timely support during this critical period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 4 weeks ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 3 weeks ago