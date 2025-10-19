Maui Surf Forecast for October 20, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 8-12 8-12 7-10 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:20 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:57 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 07:48 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to slowly trend down into this evening as the current north-northwest swells fade. A series of small to moderate, long-period northwest to north- northwest swells (320-340 degrees) will fill in throughout the week, keeping surf elevated. The first of these swells (320-330 degrees) is expected to fill in tonight, before peaking Monday morning, producing above average surf. The next swell (330-340 degrees) will peak late Tuesday before fading Wednesday. A larger, moderate, long-period swell (330-340 degrees) could produce advisory level surf for north and west facing shores late Wednesday into Thursday. And yet another moderate, long-period swell (330-340 degrees) will fill in Friday through Saturday, bringing another chance for north facing shores to see advisory level surf.

Background, medium- to long-period south to southwest swells will continue to filter into the area through the upcoming week, keeping surf along south facing shores from going flat. Rough, choppy surf along east facing shores will persist into this evening before dropping a notch Monday as trades trend down slightly through mid week. Then rough, choppy surf will return for the latter half of the week at the trades strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.