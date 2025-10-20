Maui Weather Forecast for October 20, 2025





West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 89. North winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 87. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 44 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 65 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 89. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 59 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 72 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Trades will generally remain breezy through the week with a slight strengthening of winds later this week. Widely scattered shower activity will have many areas receiving measurable rain the next several days. The greatest amount of rain will occur where the most frequent showers will move across windward exposures and upslope mauka. There are low chances for an isolated thunderstorm and or a light snow shower near the Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa summits the next few days.

Prev discussion

/ISSUED 418 AM HST Mon Oct 20 2025/ Wet trades are in full force this week and these overnight hours were another in a string of early pre-dawn mornings where passing showers upon these winds have wetted many statewide communities. Primarily progressive light showers that left behind less than a couple of tenths of an inch of rain since Sunday morning. The highest 12 hour rainfall accumulations of around three quarters of an inch have occurred in the highlands and windward Kauai locations (Wailua, Hanamaula) and the leeward areas of Oahu (Manoa, Moanalua) and Big Island (Puu Waawaa).

A general weakness in the North Pacific height field, with a series of higher lobes of moisture riding in on moderate to breezy trade flow, will allow a more wet pattern to persist through most of the week. This weak height channel between an upper ridge settled northwest of the state and an upper low positioned a thousand miles off the Baja California Sur peninsula will linger through Friday…or until the northwest upper ridge finally becomes the dominant feature and advances east, traveling north of the islands this weekend. Areas of higher mid layer humidity northeast of Hawaii will travel within southwesterly steering flow in this channel and ride across the state. This will produce periodic lowering clouds and frequent return showers to most communities with the greatest precipitation activity remaining focused to the higher terrain. Weak regional troughing may destabilize the atmosphere just enough that, with the heating of the Big Island interior, late day into evening isolated thunderstorms are a possibility. A deeper boundary layer with weak lifted inversion heights reaching near 12k ft opens the door for the possibility of a light wintery mix to occur near the summits the next couple of days. 500 mb temperatures are not overly cold (around -8 C at coldest) with current freezing levels near 15k ft. The set up of the inversion and any available upper level moisture are in high question but, if the atmosphere destabilizes just enough later in the day, winter weather processes could briefly come into play and produce a brief light snow shower or rain/snow mix in the highest Big Island elevations.

Surface high pressure far northeast of the islands today will travel even further away from the state. The downstream pressure gradient between the ridge and equatorial low pressure will be tight enough to maintain breezy trades through mid week. A new surface high moving in from the west will fill in the wake of weaker surface pressure and establish itself north northeast of the state by this weekend. This will subtly tighten the gradient over the islands and strengthen trades back to breezy to locally windy (within higher elevations) Friday and Saturday. Associated upper ridging will expand north of the state, assist in advecting drier mid layer air around its eastern periphery and across the area. This will lead to a relatively drier weekend. A somewhat deep trough pass across the Central Pacific early next week. The trough does not appear strong enough to push a cold front into the region but it will veer winds more southeast, disrupting trade flow. Greater rain and isolated thunderstorm probabilities will exist over Kauai and Oahu due to the proximity of the base of the trough.

Fire weather

While winds will remain at recent magnitudes, higher afternoon humidity and passing showers will help in maintaining low critical fire weather thresholds. Trades are expected to strengthen later this week but with continued elevated humidity. Temperature inversion heights near Maui and the Big Island will range from 6,500 to 8,500 feet today.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

