Scary grinds: Halloween festivities served up at Coco Deck Lahaina and Māla Ocean Tavern

Hana Hou Hospitality is celebrating Halloween in Lahaina at Māla Ocean Tavern and Coco Deck with themed dining and other activities. PC: Hana Hou Hospitality

Hana Hou Hospitality is bringing Halloween festivities to the restaurants in Lahaina with a full lineup of festive dining, live entertainment and family fun. From eerie Kitchen Assassin Supper Clubs to oceanfront costume parties, Coco Deck Lahaina and Māla Ocean Tavern are ready to make this Halloween season one to remember.

Supper Club returns to Coco Deck

Coco Deck’s October Supper Clubs, crafted by Executive Chef Alvin Savella, Maui’s own “Kitchen Assassin,” will have two themed nights:

Oct. 22: Murder Mystery – A suspenseful evening of culinary creativity featuring dishes like Bludgeoned Sashimi Roll and Who Killed the Steak.

– A suspenseful evening of culinary creativity featuring dishes like Bludgeoned Sashimi Roll and Who Killed the Steak. Oct. 29: The Eve of Hallows Eve – A moody and imaginative four-course menu featuring Witchcraft (liver and onions, foie, croissant, red wine chutney) and Soulless Risotto (octopus ink, smoked roe, chips).

Each Supper Club transforms Coco Deck into a Halloween-themed dining experience that blends storytelling, flavor and island flair. Seating is limited and reservations are required.

For Supper Club details and menus, click here.

Keiki Costume Contest at Coco Deck – Oct. 31

Families can enjoy a festive afternoon at Coco Deck’s superhero themed Keiki Halloween Costume Contest from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Keiki aged 12 and under will have a chance to win a Family Pack of movie tickets and a $100 Coco Deck Lahaina Gift Card, with the costume contest hosted by Spider-Man himself! Entry is free, and all are welcome to join the fun.

For costume contest details, click here.

Keiki Halloween with The Addams Family – All Month at Māla

Throughout October, Māla is hosting Keiki Halloween with the Addams Family, a monthlong experience featuring themed treats, fun photo opportunities and family-friendly surprises. It’s a spirited way for keiki and parents to celebrate the season together by the sea. The spooky season comes alive at Māla Ocean Tavern. Brunch is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and happy hour is from 2 to 4 p.m.

Spirits by the Sea at Māla Ocean Tavern – Oct. 31

As night falls on Halloween, the celebration continues down the street at Māla Ocean Tavern with Spirits by the Sea: An Addams Family Halloween. Guests can expect themed cocktails, live music from DJ Sarah Haywood, and Māla’s signature ocean views in a playful, spooky-chic atmosphere. Costumes are encouraged; $10 pre-sale tickets are available for purchase now online here, and $20 tickets will be available at the door.