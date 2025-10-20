Maui News
Scheduled night work and water service outage in Upcountry Maui, Oct. 21-22
Night work is scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22, in Upcountry, Maui.
The night work will impact 100 homes and 50 hydrants on Makawao Avenue from Makani Road to Pukalani Superette and all connecting side streets.
