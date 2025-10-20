Maui News

Scheduled night work and water service outage in Upcountry Maui, Oct. 21-22

October 20, 2025, 8:53 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Night work is scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22, in Upcountry, Maui.

The night work will impact 100 homes and 50 hydrants on Makawao Avenue from Makani Road to Pukalani Superette and all connecting side streets.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 4 weeks ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 3 weeks ago