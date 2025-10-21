Maui among ‘Best of the World 2026’ list released by National Geographic

For many tourists to Maui, a must-do is watching sunset from the summit of Haleakalā. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

National Geographic announced today its annual Best of the World 2026 list, the 25 destinations that define how and where we’ll travel in 2026: this year, Maui has earned a spot among them.

Selected by Nat Geo’s editors and explorers, Maui’s unique red, white, and black sand beaches along with Haleakalā Volcano are among the variety of places that set Maui apart. “Maui is a beautiful example of the diversity of our world that travelers should visit in a sustainable way so it can be enjoyed for decades to come,” the publication notes.

Maui, Hawaiʻi.

The Best of the World list is National Geographic’s annual list of the most awe-inspiring, meaningful and immersive travel experiences for the upcoming year.

The complete list includes: The Dolomites, Milan, Italy; Québec, Canada; Beijing, China; Dominica; Rabat, Morocco; Hull, Yorkshire, England; North Dakota Badlands, US; Manila, Philippines; Black Sea Coast, Türkiye; Khiva, Uzbekistan; Akagera National Park, Rwanda, East Africa; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Yamagata Prefecture, Japan; Route 66: Oklahoma, US; Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Oulu, Finland; South Korea; Guimarães, Portugal; Basque Country, Spain; Maui, Hawaiʻi, US; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US; Coastal Oaxaca (Costa Chica), Mexico; Fiji; Medellín, Colombia; and Banff, Canada.

Drawing on the expertise of its editors, travel contributors and international partners, National Geographic’s the list is a guide to the publication’s top destinations to visit in 2026. From Rwandan safaris to Pittsburgh museums, this year’s edition encourages readers to rethink how they travel, embracing deeper connections with nature, culture and communities. The selections span the globe — from the Philippines to Finland — and include four US locations.

“Whether exploring the Badlands or touring the ‘snow monsters’ of the Zao mountains in Japan, this year’s selections offer a diverse range of options that cater to both seasoned explorers and first-time adventurers,” the publication reports.

“At Nat Geo, we know that travel has the power to inspire and transform us,” said Nathan Lump, editor-in-chief of National Geographic. “In this year’s Best of the World, we especially wanted to highlight unexpected destinations that the algorithms are probably not serving you — for instance, Uzbekistan’s Khiva or Rwanda’s Akagera National Park. Of course, we know that not every trip can be an off-the-beaten-path adventure, so we were mindful to include some surprisingly compelling places that are also more easily accessible. Whatever kind of traveler you are, our goal is to ensure we’re sharing fresh ideas that help you connect with that feeling of discovery and joy that comes from a great travel experience.”

National Geographic also celebrated the launch on social media with a “Readers’ Choice” campaign in the weeks leading up to this year’s Best of the World announcement. @NatGeoTravel invited audiences to share their favorite travel destination recommendations in the lead-up to the full list reveal. Audiences officially named Banff, Canada, as the Readers’ Choice winner.