Trio Kūikawā to perform Oct. 30 during Hawaiian Music Series in Kāʻanapali

Kūikawā band members are Joshua Kulhavy-Sutherland, James “Koakāne” Mattos and Lukela Kanae. They will perform Oct. 30 at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali. Courtesy photo

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation will host the next concert in its popular Hawaiian Music Series, featuring Maui’s own trio Kūikawā. The free, family-friendly event is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 on the Ocean Lawn of the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali.

Free parking is available at the self-parking lot (validation provided at event). Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, mats, or low-back beach chairs.

Kūikawā, a dynamic trio from Maui, first came together in 2016 while studying at the Institute of Hawaiian Music at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Band members are Joshua Kulhavy-Sutherland, James “Koakāne” Mattos and Lukela Kanae.

Deeply influenced by iconic groups such as the Mākaha Sons and Brothers Cazimero, the group has crafted a sound that melds the rich tradition of Hawaiian vocal harmony with fresh, contemporary interpretation. Their performances draw listeners into the spirit of the islands through both familiar mele and original arrangements.

Beyond their musical voices, Kūikawā members are committed to the cultural and educational aspects of Hawaiian music, often engaging with local schools, cultural programs, and community events to share their passion. Their journey from students to performers continues to inspire audiences across Maui.

“It’s an honor to highlight our local musicians and continue sharing this tradition with the community,” said Theo Morrison, executive director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation “The Hawaiian Music Series has always been about bringing people together through music and celebrating the voices of our islands.”

Now in its 17th year, the Hawaiian Music Series is made possible through the support of the Maui County Office of Economic Development, with the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa generously providing the venue for the 2025 series.