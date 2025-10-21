Upcoming free filmmaking programs for Maui teens

Upcoming free filmmaking for teens. PC: Hisako Film Lab

Applications are open now for two free filmmaking opportunities for high-schoolers on Maui: Fuzz Box Film Camp in Lahaina and Spring Lab 2026 in Central Maui.

This winter, Hisako Film Lab and Fuzz Box Productions are partnering to offer an afterschool film camp for high school students, sponsored by the County of Maui.

Fuzz Box Film Camp is a six-week program, running Nov. 11 to Dec. 17 at Fuzz Box headquarters in Lahaina. This camp gives students hands-on experience in every stage of filmmaking-from writing and directing to editing and screening their short films at a red-carpet premiere.

Open to Maui residents in grades 9-12, the film camp encourages creativity, collaboration and confidence-building through storytelling.

Fuzz Box Film Camp application deadlines:

Early – Oct. 25 | Extended – Nov. 3 (as space allows)

Apply or learn more: www.hisakofilmlab.com.

This Spring, Hisako Film Lab and Maui Huliau Foundation are partnering to offer a free advanced filmmaking program for high school students passionate about storytelling and social impact.

Running from Jan. 19 to April 13, the afterschool intensive gives students hands-on experience in writing, filming, and editing original short films focused on environmental, cultural, or social issues that matter to Maui. Students will receive mentorship from local filmmakers and guest speakers-including Hisako Film Lab founder, Destin Daniel Cretton (writer/director of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day).

Open to Maui students in grades 9-12, the program meets Mondays and Wednesdays in Central Maui.

Spring Lab application deadlines:

Early – Nov. 3 | Extended – Dec. 15 (as space allows)

Apply or learn more: www.hisakofilmlab.com

Hisako Film Lab empowers Maui youth to tell their stories through hands-on filmmaking experiences, mentorship, and creative collaboration. Founded by Maui-born filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, the program inspires young storytellers to use film as a tool for change, creativity, and connection.

Maui Huliau Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring youth to create a more sustainable future for Maui through environmental education and creative media programs. mauihuliaufoundation.org