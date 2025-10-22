Imua Onipāʻa honored by the State of Hawaiʻi for advancing the digital economy

The Maui-based nonprofit Imua Onipāʻa leadership receives an award from Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke (not pictured) for their work in digital literacy training for local residents. (Courtesy: Imua Onipāʻa)

Imua Onipāʻa, a Maui-based nonprofit organization dedicated to workforce development and community resilience, has been recognized by Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke for “Exemplary Service in Advancing the Digital Economy.” The award honors organizations whose innovative work ensures that everyone—regardless of background—can harness the power of the internet to succeed in today’s digital age.

The recognition highlights Imua Onipāʻa’s leadership in bridging the digital divide across Maui Nui through technology-focused workforce programs, mentorship and career pathways that empower residents with the tools and confidence to thrive in a rapidly changing economy.

“Our mission has always been to ensure that opportunity is accessible to all,” said Gary Albitz, managing director of Imua Onipāʻa. “This recognition from the Lieutenant Governor is a testament to our team, our partners, and the people we serve. Together, we’re building the digital and human infrastructure that will sustain Hawaiʻi’s communities and expand our economy for generations to come.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Through its workforce development cohorts and partnerships with technology leaders, educational institutions and local organizations, Imua Onipāʻa creates training and employment pathways in technology, renewable energy and project management.

“This award reinforces the importance of equitable access to technology,” Albitz said. “Digital empowerment is economic empowerment—and it starts here at home.”