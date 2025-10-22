Maui Surf Forecast for October 23, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 10-15 10-15 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:17 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:29 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:40 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 5:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The latest offshore buoy 51001 observations are showing slightly higher NNW long period swell energy moving into the Hawaii region that will swiftly build surf heights along north and west facing shores just above High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds. The surf forecast was updated to reflect these higher surf heights and a HSA was issued this evening for north and west facing shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai; including north facing shores of Maui. This moderate, medium period NNW (330) swell will peak later tonight keeping surf heights just above the HSA thresholds through Thursday afternoon before falling below HSA thresholds by Thursday night.

The current swell will briefly decrease by Thursday night only to be followed by renewed long period energy from a larger and slightly more NNW (340) swell that will peak Friday into Saturday. This swell holds a higher probability of exceeding HSA thresholds for N and W facing shores Fri into Sat. Background medium to long period S to SSW swells will filter into the area through the week keeping surf along S facing shores from going flat. Rough, choppy surf along E shores will continue through the forecast period and will see a slight increase during the second half of the week into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.