Toyota Hawaiʻi sponsors free kamaʻāina admission to Kula Country Farms’ Pumpkin Patch Sunday

The farm crew at Kula Country Farms poses for a photo with pumpkins. This beloved pumpkin patch opens to local and visiting families each fall. (Courtesy: Kula Country Farms)

Toyota Hawaiʻi will cover admission fees for the first 3,000 attendees at the 2025 Pumpkin Patch at Kula Country Farms on Maui this Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The special “Kamaʻāina Sunday” event will feature local vendors and food, a pumpkin carving contest and Halloween costume contests for families, keiki and pets.

“Giving back to our community has always been a core focus for Toyota Hawaiʻi and Servco,” said Lance Ichimura, senior vice president of Toyota Hawaiʻi. “We’re proud to support events like Kula Country Farms’ pumpkin patch because it brings families together, celebrates local traditions and strengthens the sense of community that makes Hawaiʻi so special.”

The pumpkin patch is a month-long, family-friendly event that draws crowds from around the island and state every year. Visitors can take photos with and purchase pumpkins, as well as tour and sample food available throughout the farm. Regular admission is $5 per person and free for those 3 and under.

For more information about the pumpkin patch, visit kulacountryfarmsmaui.com/pumpkin-patch.