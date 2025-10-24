10 a.m. Update: Public Safety Power Shutoff possible for parts of Main and Hawaiʻi Island

PC: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric continues to monitor the threat from high winds and dry conditions and may proactively shut off power in high risk areas on Hawai‘i Island and Maui as part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff program. Areas include Waikiʻi, Kawaihae, Waikoloa, Puakō, and south Kohala on Hawai‘i Island and west Maui, central Maui, and Upcountry.

“While we have not initiated any PSPS deenergization at the time of this news release in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk, customers in these areas are urged to initiate their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages,” the company reports.

A National Weather Service Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday. Hawaiian Electric continues to monitor weather conditions across leeward areas and some central areas of the islands in its service territories, as well as northern portions of Hawai‘i Island.

PSPS determinations can change at any time based on weather conditions. The criteria for determining a shutoff are persistent drought conditions, wind gusts 45 mph and higher, and relative humidity below 45%. The company analyzes data from weather stations and cameras near its infrastructure in high-risk areas with potential for fire spread. Wind gusts can be stronger in higher elevations than in residential areas.

Outages that are not related to the company’s PSPS program could still occur due to high winds and other conditions.

For more information and maps, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS. Follow Hawaiian Electric on social media or our mobile app.

PSPS Process

If power is shut off, it will remain off so long as hazardous weather conditions persist.

When the weather improves, power lines must be inspected and any damage must be repaired before service can be restored. This may involve ground crews and aerial inspections using helicopters and drones.

This process may result in extended outages lasting several hours, possibly even days depending on the location and extent of any damage.

How to stay informed

Hawaiian Electric will provide updates frequently through the news media and the following mobile-friendly resources:

You also have the option to sign up to receive emergency outage alerts from Hawaiian Electric at hawaiianelectric.com/psps.