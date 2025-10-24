‘Lahaina Rising’ wins HIFF45’s Made in Hawaiʻi Award

HIFF45 Made in Hawai‘i Award. Photo Credit: © 2025 Hawai‘i International Film Festival. All rights reserved.

The film “Lahaina Rising” will be bringing home the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival’s Made in Hawaiʻi Award.

The Maui-made grassroots documentary “Lahaina Rising” made its World Premiere this week at the 45th Hawaiʻi International Film Festival (HIFF45), screening to two sold-out audiences on Oct. 22 and 23.

Directed by Matty Schweitzer, with cinematographer/producers Blake Ramelb and De Andre Makakoa, and producer Phil Schlieder, the team walked the red carpet alongside Chief of War actor and storyteller Moses Goods, who moderated the post-screening Q&A.

The 92-minute film takes viewers inside the harrowing events of Aug. 8, 2023, when the historic town of Lahaina, Maui, was devastated by one of the deadliest wildfires in US history—capturing in real time the chaos, courage and collective resilience of a community forever changed.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Lahaina Rising © 2025. All rights reserved.

Told and created by the generational families of Lahaina, “Lahaina Rising” is a locally rooted story made for the community and for the world. Following its acclaimed premiere and widespread media attention, the film was honored with the prestigious Made In Hawaiʻi Award at HIFF45, recognizing the extraordinary talent of Maui’s local storytellers.

The film—spanning the genres of Documentary, Environmental, Indigenous/Native Peoples, and Mental Health—will screen for the very first time on Maui on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. as part of HIFF’s Neighbor Island screenings at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Due to popular demand and two sold-out screenings, the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival has announced an additional encore screening of “Lahaina Rising” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 6:15 p.m. at Consolidated Theatres Kahala, 4211 Waiʻalae Ave., Honolulu. A Q&A will follow the screening tonight. Tickets available here: https://hiff.org/events/lahainarising/

Photo credit: Courtesy of Lahaina Rising © 2025. All rights reserved.

Told through the eyes of the people who lived it, “Lahaina Rising” offers a searing yet profoundly hopeful portrait of the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfire that devastated historic Lahaina — displacing more than 13,000 residents, killing more than 100 residents, and forever altering Maui’s landscape. Through intimate storytelling, the film examines how environmental degradation, social injustice, and the legacy of historical exploitation have made communities increasingly vulnerable to disaster.

Anchored by the voices of local Lahaina residents, the next generation of Indigenous leaders and activists, and cultural practitioners, the film weaves together first-person footage from within the blaze, archival material from Maui’s plantation era, and deeply personal testimonies that explore the systemic issues surrounding land use, water rights, and environmental stewardship.

These layered narratives reveal the interconnected challenges of historical exploitation and present-day vulnerability, while celebrating the indomitable spirit of the people of Lahaina and their ongoing journey of hope and recovery.

Led by Director Matty Schweitzer, the creative team — including producers De Andre Makakoa, Blake Ramelb, and Phil Schlieder — represents multi-generational Maui families who endured the profound loss of loved ones, homes, and livelihoods in the fire. Crafted as an act of remembrance and renewal, the film is dedicated to all those lost, and to all who continue to rebuild their lives in the wake of devastation.

“This film is first and foremost a testament to the people of Lahaina — their courage, their grief, and their determination to rebuild. We made it with and for the community, not as outsiders looking in,” said Director Matty Schweitzer.

As “Lahaina Rising” begins its festival journey, the team is actively developing partnerships and support for distribution and the film’s 2026 community education and impact campaign, which will unite schools, cultural organizations, and local nonprofits to spark dialogue around fire preparedness, water rights, land justice, environmental care, and Native Hawaiian sovereignty.

HIFF marks the beginning of the film’s journey — a cinematic and communal call to remembrance, responsibility, and renewal for Maui and beyond.

For more information, visit www.lahainarising.com.