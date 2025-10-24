Lilly Pulitzer hosts breast cancer awareness month events in Wailea, Oct. 24-26

PC: The Shops at Wailea / Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer at The Shops at Wailea invites guests to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a series of Shop to Support events from Friday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 26. Each event will feature sips, sweets and a community-giving focus, with 10% of net sales benefiting a different local charity supporting cancer care and research.

The events are free and open to the public from 10am to 8pm daily, offering light refreshments including juice, cookies, Prosecco, Whispering Angel Rosé and Maui Brewing Co. Bikini Blonde Lager. Guests may also place Send Sales orders by phone with free shipping.

Event Lineup

Friday, Oct. 24 – Benefiting Maui Health Foundation

Saturday, Oct. 25 – Benefiting Waves of Hope Cancer Assistance

Sunday, Oct. 26 – Benefiting Manaʻolana Pink Paddlers

All in-store and phone purchases are eligible for donation.

The Shop to Support events coincide with Lilly Pulitzer’s seventh annual Print with Purpose campaign, which features a limited-edition pink floral design created to benefit breast cancer research in partnership with The Pink Agenda.