Youth invited to engage in climate education activities at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol

Hawaiʻi Youth Climate Summit 2025 flyer. (Courtesy: DLNR)

Keiki, teens and young adults are invited to attend the Youth Climate Summit and Climate Future Forum on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, where they will have opportunities to engage policymakers and environmental organizations. The family-friendly event is being hosted by the Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission and is free to the public.

First, youth ages 14-26 can attend the Climate Future Forum from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to work on policies with lawmakers and learn about the legislative process and plan for a healthy, safe and affordable Hawaiʻi. The mission is to inspire young people to take action on climate by engaging in the 2026 legislative session.

Then, the Youth Climate Summit will occur from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for all ages. There will be live music and networking opportunities for participants to learn how they can make a difference.

There will also be a prize giveaways with climate-friendly prizes. Registration is required by Oct. 31 for the Climate Future Forum; it is recommended but not required for the Youth Climate Summit.

To sign up for the Climate Future Forum register at www.climatefuturehawaii.org. To register for the Hawaiʻi Youth Summit, click here. For additional information, contact Bill Unruh, Climate Outreach Leader: bill.unruh.contractor@hawaii.gov.