Maui Council gives initial approval to acquire Wailuku Executive Center, OKs funding for Kula Ag Park expansion

Maui County Council members passed on first reading Friday bills to make way for the County’s $9.5 million purchase of the four-story Wailuku Executive Center at 24 North Church St. The building would be used to consolidate offices for the Maui County Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. PC: Brian Perry

The Maui County Council voted unanimously Friday morning to approve bills on first reading to acquire a new building in Wailuku for the Department of Prosecuting Attorney and to re-appropriate funds for phase one expansion of the Kula Agricultural Park.

Advancing to second-and-final reading are Bills 103 and 104 and Resolution 25-173. Those measures relate to the county’s proposed $10 million acquisition and initial renovation of the building at 24 North Church St. in Wailuku. The County would pay with bond financing.

The four-story Wailuku Executive Center has 30 condominium units with about 26,124 square feet and a 10,782-square-foot parking garage.

The building is owned by ATAK Investments, which is led by Wailuku attorney Anthony Takitani. The law firm of Takitani Agaran & Jorgensen has an office at 24 N. Church St.

While $10 million in bond funds would be appropriated for the purchase — up to $9.5 million for acquisition and $500,000 for closing costs and for essential upgrades such as the chiller, fresh air system and fire alarm panel.

Bills 127 and 128, which seek to re-appropriate $5,862,123 in county funds for Phase 1 of the Kula Agricultural Park Expansion.

According to Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura, the state has already allocated $10 million in reimbursable general obligation bonds for expansion costs. However, that funding hinges on $10 million in matching funds from Maui County. So far, the County has encumbered $4,137,877, but the remaining $5,862,123 has lapsed and needs to be reappropriated.

The funding will go toward improving infrastructure, particularly water supply, for farmers in the Upcountry Maui Agricultural Park.

Regional location of Kula Agricultural Park. PC: Munekiyo and Hiraga

Overview of Kula Agricultural Park: