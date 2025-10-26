Akakū announces new salon series spotlighting local entrepreneurs

Maui Business Tuesdays. (Courtesy: Akakū Maui Community Media)

A new salon series by Akakū Maui Community Media will shine a spotlight on small businesses across Maui Nui.

Dubbed “Maui Business Tuesdays,” the bi-monthly series can be attended both in person (with limited seating) and virtually. Each session will highlight the creativity, resilience and innovation of local entrepreneurs.

The program expands Akakū’s lineup of community engagement events, which traditionally include its Third Thursday salons featuring guest speakers, screenings, panels and workshops.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The first salon, themed “Maui Hawaiian Fashion Designers,” spotlights three local businesses that celebrate Hawaiian culture through contemporary fashion:

Anna Kahalekulu – Kūlua (Makawao)

Courtney Lazo – Henohea Hawaii (Lahaina)

Gemma Alvior – Pulelehua Boutique (Kahului)

Attendees will hear directly from these entrepreneurs about their journeys, inspirations and the importance of perpetuating Hawaiian culture through design. The conversation will be moderated by Kainoa Horcajo, president of the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce.

The salon debuts Tuesday, Nov. 4 at Akakū Upstairs (333 Dairy Road, Suite 204, Kahului). Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the salon starts promptly at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Register here to secure a spot. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Light refreshments and networking opportunities will be available for in-person guests before and after the event. Featured designers will also have select fashions on display. Attendees are encouraged to wear Aloha attire in support of the evening’s theme.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Maui Business Tuesdays” is made possible through the support of a Maui County Office of Economic Development Grant, in partnership with the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

For more information or to register, visit www.akaku.org/salons.