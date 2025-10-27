Alaska Airlines introduces nonstop routes with increased commitment to San Diego, Portland and Hawaiʻi

Alaska Airlines Portland (PDX) Terminal. PC: Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines is introducing 13 new nonstop routes beginning next spring, including a range of flights from key hubs in San Diego and Portland. The airline has also added two new destinations to its route map, deepened its commitment to Hawai‘i with additional flights and solidified its role as Santa Rosa-Sonoma’s No. 1 carrier in the heart of California Wine Country.

New destinations include Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL) and Arcata-Eureka, California (ACV), located along the famous California Redwood Coast. The airline will fly daily between San Diego and Tulsa, and from Seattle to both Tulsa and Arcata-Eureka. With these new locations, Alaska Air Group will serve 142 destinations in 2026 – its most ever. And with the addition of Arcata-Eureka, it will serve more California airports year-round than any other airline.

“With bold expansion in San Diego and Portland, plus more flights to Hawai‘i and new destinations like Tulsa and Arcata-Eureka, Alaska is redefining what it means to connect guests to a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines.

“San Diego continues to be one of our fastest-growing hubs while Portland and Hawai‘i are essential parts of our global network. Our investment in these markets is designed to meet the strong demand we’re seeing from the recent launch of Atmos Rewards, the No. 1 airline loyalty program in the country. We’re thrilled to offer our guests more choice, more rewards and more global access than ever before,” she said.

San Diego

Alaska is San Diego’s leading airline with the most nonstop destinations of any airline from the Southern California airport. It’s also the airline’s fastest-growing hub, with anticipated growth of more than 35% in San Diego in spring 2026 compared to spring 2025.

Alaska will fly five new nonstop routes next spring to: Dallas-Fort Worth, Oakland, Raleigh-Durham, Santa Barbara and Tulsa.

With these additions, Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines will serve the top 15 most popular markets nonstop from San Diego and fly to 49 nonstop destinations.

Travelers in Santa Barbara can take advantage of a one-stop connection in San Diego before continuing to other cities, such as Boston and Honolulu.

Alaska’s route between San Diego and Santa Rosa-Sonoma will now be served three times daily, offering more time-of-day options than other airlines.

Portland

Alaska has added more flights to major cities from the Rose City, building off a successful summer of growth at PDX.

Alaska will begin service from Portland to four new destinations in May: Baltimore, Idaho Falls, Philadelphia and St. Louis.

With those newly added routes, Alaska will serve 62 nonstop destinations from Portland.

Alaska has also added a second flight to Newark, increased its Portland-Līhu‘e (Kaua‘i) service to year-round and upped its daily flights to Santa Rosa-Sonoma to three.

Hawai‘i

Alaska’s commitment to Hawai‘i remains strong, serving more airports from California to Hawai‘i than any other airline.

Alaska has added a new summer seasonal flight between Honolulu and Hollywood Burbank Airport – the first time the two airports will be connected in more than 20 years.

Alaska has increased the number of flights from a pair of West Coast gateways starting in the spring: Los Angeles-Kahului (Maui) goes to two daily nonstops with an additional seasonal flight, and San Francisco-Kona (Hawai‘i Island) and San Francisco-Līhu‘e (Kaua‘i) will increase in June to daily nonstops, joining flights that already operate several times a week.

By early summer, Alaska will fly daily to all four Hawaiian Islands from San Francisco, like it does from Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego and Seattle.

Santa Rosa-Sonoma

If you know wine, you know Santa Rosa-Sonoma is the front door to California Wine Country.

Alaska is the airport’s No. 1 carrier, offering twice as many destinations from there compared to any other airline.

Along with the additional flights to Portland and San Diego, Alaska has also added a new intra-California flight between Santa Rosa-Sonoma and Ontario, east of Los Angeles.

Alaska will now serve six cities in California from Santa Rosa-Sonoma, including its new seasonal service to Palm Springs that launches on Oct. 26.

Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.