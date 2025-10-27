Update/Contained: Brush fire near Makaʻala drive and Kahekili Highway in Waiehu

Waiehu fire (10.27.25) PC: Brian Perry.

UPDATE: 12:22 p.m., Oct. 27, 2025

Waiehu fire contained

The fire in Waiehu has been contained as of 12:14 p.m., per command.

Continue to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency crews to operate. The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Motorists were being detoured at the northeast bound lane of Kahekili Highway at the intersection of Maka’ala Drive because of a nearby brush fire. PC: Brian Perry

Previous post: 12:02 p.m., Oct. 27, 2025

Brush fire in area of Makaʻala Drive and Kahekili Highway

Maui fire crews are responding to a brush fire reported at 11:35 a.m. in the area of Makaʻala Drive and the Kahekili Highway in Waiehu, Maui.

Currently, no evacuation orders are in place; however, the Maui Emergency Management Agency advises those who need extra time to begin preparing to leave now.

Smoke impacts may be present. The public should follow instructions from officials and stay informed.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

For real-time evacuation notifications, zone status updates, and to download the Genasys Protect evacuation app, visit: https://protect.genasys.com

Learn about emergency preparedness and additional ways to stay informed during an emergency: https://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA