Update/Contained: Brush fire near Makaʻala drive and Kahekili Highway in Waiehu
UPDATE: 12:22 p.m., Oct. 27, 2025
Waiehu fire contained
The fire in Waiehu has been contained as of 12:14 p.m., per command.
Continue to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency crews to operate. The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.
Previous post: 12:02 p.m., Oct. 27, 2025
Brush fire in area of Makaʻala Drive and Kahekili Highway
Maui fire crews are responding to a brush fire reported at 11:35 a.m. in the area of Makaʻala Drive and the Kahekili Highway in Waiehu, Maui.
Currently, no evacuation orders are in place; however, the Maui Emergency Management Agency advises those who need extra time to begin preparing to leave now.
Smoke impacts may be present. The public should follow instructions from officials and stay informed.
The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.
- For real-time evacuation notifications, zone status updates, and to download the Genasys Protect evacuation app, visit: https://protect.genasys.com
- Learn about emergency preparedness and additional ways to stay informed during an emergency: https://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA