Maui News

Update/Contained: Brush fire near Makaʻala drive and Kahekili Highway in Waiehu

October 27, 2025, 12:02 PM HST
* Updated October 27, 12:49 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Waiehu fire (10.27.25) PC: Brian Perry.

UPDATE: 12:22 p.m., Oct. 27, 2025
Waiehu fire contained

The fire in Waiehu has been contained as of 12:14 p.m., per command.

Continue to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency crews to operate. The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Motorists were being detoured at the northeast bound lane of Kahekili Highway at the intersection of Maka’ala Drive because of a nearby brush fire. PC: Brian Perry
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Previous post: 12:02 p.m., Oct. 27, 2025
Brush fire in area of Makaʻala Drive and Kahekili Highway

Maui fire crews are responding to a brush fire reported at 11:35 a.m. in the area of Makaʻala Drive and the Kahekili Highway in Waiehu, Maui.

Currently, no evacuation orders are in place; however, the Maui Emergency Management Agency advises those who need extra time to begin preparing to leave now.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Smoke impacts may be present. The public should follow instructions from officials and stay informed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Waiehu brush fire map. PC: Genasys app
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments