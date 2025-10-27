Mālama Kula to host first annual ‘Aloha in Action’ fundraising gala on Nov. 7 at Ocean Vodka

In an effort to raise funds toward fire fuels reduction, hazard mitigation, green waste services, trucking of burned debris, and ongoing cleanup from the Kula Fire, Mālama Kula will be hosting their first annual “Aloha In Action” fundraising gala on Nov. 7, at Ocean Vodka.

Tickets are available for purchase online, and table and event sponsorship opportunities are still available for corporate and individual sponsorships.

“Weʻre grateful to all our past funders,” said Kyle Ellison, the groupʻs Executive Director, “and non-restricted, privately-sourced funding, allows us to stay nimble, quickly respond, and provide services toward disaster relief and prevention in a timely and targeted manner.”

For more info on Mālama Kula, visit malamakula.org, or inquire via email at malamakula@gmail.com

