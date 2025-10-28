Hawaiian Community Assets serves 2,000 Native Hawaiian Families, providing $414,000 in housing assistance

Hawaiian Community Assets Wailuku office. PC: Hawaiian Community Assets

Hawaiian Community Assets, a statewide nonprofit housing counseling agency, has provided $414,000 in matched savings and housing assistance to Native Hawaiian families over the past two years through its Native Hawaiian Occupancy Ready Program, in partnership with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

The program, which concluded earlier this year, helped families overcome barriers to homeownership and rental readiness by providing matched savings incentives, down payment and closing cost assistance, and support for rental deposits and first month’s rent.

“Hawaiian Community Assets was able to far exceed our goals for this program, serving nearly double the number of families originally anticipated,” said Chelsie Evans, HCA’s Executive Director.

“With OHA’s partnership, we helped Native Hawaiian families across the pae ʻāina strengthen their financial foundations and move into stable housing.”

Participants in the program also engaged in financial and housing counseling with HCA’s Housing Specialists, building long-term capacity to manage savings, credit, and debt. Many graduates have since transitioned into HCA’s Ua Hale Aʻela program — a rent-with-option-to purchase model that helps renters become homeowners in two years or less.

“I began my journey with HCA in July 2024 with limited savings, student loan debt, and a dream of becoming a homeowner,” shared Jocelyn Mendes, a program recipient. “With HCA’s support, counseling, and education, I proudly opened escrow on a home in my own community of Puna just one year later.”

Rooted in Kahua Waiwai, HCA’s Native Hawaiian framework for financial empowerment, the Occupancy Ready Program emphasized that true wealth begins with connection to ʻāina and community. Nearly 60% of the individuals HCA serves identify as Native Hawaiian, and all benefit from the organization’s commitment to building generational wealth through housing and returning to the land.

Working together, HCA and subsidiary Hawai‘i Community Lending lead families through the homebuying process — from budgeting and savings to grants and loans – to ensure a solid financial foundation. HCA welcomes applicants for Ua Hale Aʻela by visiting hawaiiancommunity.net/ua-hale-aela and other programs at hawaiiancommunity.net.