Maui Arts & Entertainment
Keiki Halloween at The Shops at Wailea draws 1,000 guests
The Shops at Wailea once again welcomed families and keiki for its annual Halloween celebration filled with excitement, creativity and aloha. The Center delivered another unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages, drawing 1,000 guests on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.
Below are the winners:
- Grand Prize Winner: Cayman and Tania Woessner – Predator & Spawn
- ʻOhana 1st Place: The Koko ʻOhana (Xander, Cyrus, Sachi, Kapri Aiwohi) – Pirates of the Caribbean Ship
- Keiki 0-2 1st Place: Luca Springer – Hulk
- Keiki 3-5 1st Place: Koah Rodriguez-Lomboy – Alien Spaceship
- Keiki 6-10 1st Place: Ember Rego – Seymore (Little Shops of Horror Venus Fly Trap)
- Pets 1st Place: Ani (owner Gail Kauhola) – Mad Hatter
The celebration continued with trick-or-treating throughout the Center, balloon art and a captivating magic show by Brenton Keith & His Bag O’ Tricks, adding to the festive atmosphere.
