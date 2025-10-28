Keiki Halloween at The Shops at Wailea draws 1,000 guests

The Shops at Wailea once again welcomed families and keiki for its annual Halloween celebration filled with excitement, creativity and aloha. The Center delivered another unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages, drawing 1,000 guests on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

Grand Prize Winner: Cayman and Tania Woessner – Predator & Spawn

Winner: Cayman and Tania Woessner – Predator & Spawn ʻOhana 1st Place: The Koko ʻOhana (Xander, Cyrus, Sachi, Kapri Aiwohi) – Pirates of the Caribbean Ship

1st Place: The Koko ʻOhana (Xander, Cyrus, Sachi, Kapri Aiwohi) – Pirates of the Caribbean Ship Keiki 0-2 1st Place: Luca Springer – Hulk

0-2 1st Place: Luca Springer – Hulk Keiki 3-5 1st Place: Koah Rodriguez-Lomboy – Alien Spaceship

3-5 1st Place: Koah Rodriguez-Lomboy – Alien Spaceship Keiki 6-10 1st Place: Ember Rego – Seymore (Little Shops of Horror Venus Fly Trap)

6-10 1st Place: Ember Rego – Seymore (Little Shops of Horror Venus Fly Trap) Pets 1st Place: Ani (owner Gail Kauhola) – Mad Hatter

The celebration continued with trick-or-treating throughout the Center, balloon art and a captivating magic show by Brenton Keith & His Bag O’ Tricks, adding to the festive atmosphere.

