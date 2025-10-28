Maui Arts & Entertainment

Keiki Halloween at The Shops at Wailea draws 1,000 guests

October 28, 2025, 6:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Shops at Wailea once again welcomed families and keiki for its annual Halloween celebration filled with excitement, creativity and aloha. The Center delivered another unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages, drawing 1,000 guests on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

Grand Prize Winner: Cayman & Tania Woessner – Predator & Spawn. PC: The Shops at Wailea

Below are the winners:

  • Grand Prize Winner: Cayman and Tania Woessner – Predator & Spawn
  • ʻOhana 1st Place: The Koko ʻOhana (Xander, Cyrus, Sachi, Kapri Aiwohi) – Pirates of the Caribbean Ship
  • Keiki 0-2 1st Place: Luca Springer – Hulk
  • Keiki 3-5 1st Place: Koah Rodriguez-Lomboy – Alien Spaceship
  • Keiki 6-10 1st Place: Ember Rego – Seymore (Little Shops of Horror Venus Fly Trap)
  • Pets 1st Place: Ani (owner Gail Kauhola) – Mad Hatter

The celebration continued with trick-or-treating throughout the Center, balloon art and a captivating magic show by Brenton Keith & His Bag O’ Tricks, adding to the festive atmosphere.

ʻOhana 1st Place: The Koko Ohana (Xander, Cyrus, Sachi, Kapri Aiwohi) – Pirates of the Caribbean Ship. PC: The Shops at Wailea.
Keiki 6-10 1st Place: Ember Rego – Seymore (Little Shops of Horror Venus Fly Trap). PC: The Shops at Wailea.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments