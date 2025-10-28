Maui police forensic facility has 13 unclaimed bodies

Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department currently has 13 unclaimed bodies at the forensic facility. Officials are requesting assistance in contacting family members of the deceased.

The remains include individuals whose date of death ranges from June 2023 to October 2025.

If the bodies go unclaimed in a reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated. Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.

Name Age Date of Death Mark Reese 81 June 1, 2023 Ken Fujii 65 June 2, 2025 Robert Richardson 74 June 19, 2025 Luke Wirth 44 July 26, 2025 Hye Hall 69 July 28, 2025 Ruth Early 70 Aug. 11, 2025 Andrea Gordon 74 Aug. 19, 2025 Tisse Henriksen 62 Aug. 19, 2025 Patric Brock 73 Sept. 8, 2025 Alvaro Marin 56 Sept. 12, 2025 Walter Leskuski 36 Sept. 22, 2025 David Clay 61 Oct. 2, 2025 Burnett Akiu 79 Oct. 6, 2025