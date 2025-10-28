Maui News
Maui police forensic facility has 13 unclaimed bodies
The Maui Police Department currently has 13 unclaimed bodies at the forensic facility. Officials are requesting assistance in contacting family members of the deceased.
The remains include individuals whose date of death ranges from June 2023 to October 2025.
If the bodies go unclaimed in a reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated. Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.
|Name
|Age
|Date of Death
|Mark Reese
|81
|June 1, 2023
|Ken Fujii
|65
|June 2, 2025
|Robert Richardson
|74
|June 19, 2025
|Luke Wirth
|44
|July 26, 2025
|Hye Hall
|69
|July 28, 2025
|Ruth Early
|70
|Aug. 11, 2025
|Andrea Gordon
|74
|Aug. 19, 2025
|Tisse Henriksen
|62
|Aug. 19, 2025
|Patric Brock
|73
|Sept. 8, 2025
|Alvaro Marin
|56
|Sept. 12, 2025
|Walter Leskuski
|36
|Sept. 22, 2025
|David Clay
|61
|Oct. 2, 2025
|Burnett Akiu
|79
|Oct. 6, 2025
