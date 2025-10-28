Maui News

Maui police forensic facility has 13 unclaimed bodies

October 28, 2025, 2:30 PM HST
Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department currently has 13 unclaimed bodies at the forensic facility. Officials are requesting assistance in contacting family members of the deceased.

The remains include individuals whose date of death ranges from June 2023 to October 2025.

If the bodies go unclaimed in a reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated.  Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.

 Name AgeDate of Death
Mark Reese81 June 1, 2023
Ken Fujii65 June 2, 2025
Robert Richardson74 June 19, 2025
Luke Wirth44 July 26, 2025
Hye Hall69 July 28, 2025
Ruth Early70Aug. 11, 2025
Andrea Gordon74Aug. 19, 2025
Tisse Henriksen62Aug. 19, 2025
Patric Brock73Sept. 8, 2025
Alvaro Marin56Sept. 12, 2025
Walter Leskuski36Sept. 22, 2025
David Clay61Oct. 2, 2025
Burnett Akiu79Oct. 6, 2025

