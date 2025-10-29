East Maui group escalates dispute with state over visitor misbehavior on Hāna Highway

Visitors ignore “No Parking” signs this past summer near the entrance of the single-lane Waikani Bridge on the Road to Hāna. PC: Nāpua Hu‘eu

Famed for its hundreds of twists and turns through lush East Maui rainforests and dozens of one-lane bridges, the Road to Hāna has become infamous for something else — the head-scratching antics of visitors. Tourists have been spotted ignoring “No Parking” signs, failing to pull over for emergency vehicles and sometimes stopping in the middle of the road to take selfies.

Needless to say, such misbehavior doesn’t endear visitors with locals. The situation appeared to escalate after visitors returned post COVID-19 pandemic and led to resident demands for better tourism management along the 52-mile-long highway.

In 2022, the state House of Representatives responded by passing House Concurrent Resolution No. 29. It detailed resident complaints and “encouraged” the state Department of Transportation to work with stakeholders to create a comprehensive management plan for the Road to Hāna.

Now, Hāna Highway Regulation, an initiative of the nonprofit East Maui Land Restoration, maintains that the highway remains in “continued disarray” because the department has failed to act on the resolution.

“Three years later, no communication or engagement has been initiated by the Department of Transportation,” said Nāpua Hu‘eu, administrator of Hāna Highway Regulation. “But if resolutions are ignored by those named to act, what purpose do they serve? Had DOT fulfilled its directive in 2022, many of today’s recurring problems could have been mitigated.”

However, the department says it continues to take action on various safety and maintenance projects.

TicTok has a page dedicated to videos of Hāna road rage. PC: TikTok screengrab

On Oct. 9, the community group released its 2025 Summer Impact Report, detailing what it calls worsening disorganization, environmental decline and community frustration tied to unregulated tourism along the scenic route.

The group argues that the Transportation Department’s inaction, despite a 2022 mandate from state lawmakers in House Concurrent Resolution No. 29, is preventing mitigation of recurring problems.

The concurrent resolution “encouraged” the Hawaiʻi Transportation Department to “work with Hāna Highway Regulation and all large landowners” on a management plan to ensure the highway is properly maintained and safe for residents and visitors. East Maui residents formed the regulation group in 2016, and it was named as a key stakeholder in the resolution.

Sharp increase in unpermitted tour operators cited among tourism management problems

The group’s report highlights several key findings, including a sharp increase in illegal tour operators, with numerous unlicensed businesses running commercial transportation and tours without required permits or insurance.

The report also cites licensed operators who are allegedly concealing their commercial identity by removing vehicle identification labels, a violation of Public Utility Commission rules, to gain unauthorized entry into government parks and private lands for unpermitted hiking tours. Additionally, the report notes land management failures by large private property owners, resulting in “ongoing emergency rescues — including fatalities — in hazardous, restricted areas.”

The group reports illegal parking and unsafe roadside use are rampant, with vehicles regularly blocking emergency pull-outs and ignoring no-parking signs. The group also claims the state Transportation Department’s “excessive herbicide application” along the highway has damaged East Maui’s ecosystems and stream waters, and that overburdened public restrooms remain insufficient for the daily visitor volume.

“They don’t hesitate to park anywhere they please and wander into the unknown, forging paths to waterfalls in remote stream areas,” said Kawai Kimokeo, a lifelong East Maui resident, as quoted in the report. “These are places even we as locals avoid out of respect and safety.”

State Transportation Department details ongoing efforts

Robin Shishido, deputy director of the Highways Division of the state Department of Transportation, responded to the concerns by saying that the department is “always open to meeting with community members and stakeholders about concerns relating to the safety, maintenance and efficiency of our highways.”

He said those with concerns may contact the Maui District Highways Office at 808-873-3535.

Shishido said the department “works regularly with community members and organizations,” including some listed in House Concurrent Resolution 29 such as East Maui Irrigation Co. and Hāna Ranch, and outlined various projects and policy changes implemented along the highway.

Safety and enforcement

To improve safety and curb illegal parking, the Transportation Department completed several projects, including installing “No Parking” signs — prior to the resolution’s passage — Waikamoi Stream Bridge, Twin Falls, Bamboo Forest, Ching’s Pond, Waikani Bridge, Pua’a Ka’a Park and Hanawi Bridge. Later, there have been “No Parking” sign installations at Haipuaena Bridge and Garden of Eden. “Slower Traffic Pullover” signs were also installed between Mileposts 17 and 18 on Route 360 to encourage visitors to let local traffic pass.

According to the Maui Police Department, from Jan. 1, 2021, until Oct. 2, 2025, a total of 109 parking citations were issued at eight popular tourist sightseeing areas where the Transportation Department had installed “No Parking” signs. The highest number of citations, 69, were issued at Waikamoi Stream Bridge, followed by Bamboo Forest with 22 and Hanawai Bridge with 10.

Visitors walk on the single-lane Waikani Bridge this past summer on the Road to Hāna. PC: Nāpua Hu‘eu

In a change noted by the department, Act 117, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi 2024, transferred enforcement responsibilities for the Motor Carrier Law from the Public Utilities Commission to the state Transportation Department. Shishido said the department has been issuing warnings and citations to illegal tour operations since March 2025.

Maintenance and herbicide use

Shishido highlighted substantial investments in highway maintenance, noting that projects in 2024 and 2025, including replacing missing signs, the emergency rock fall mitigation project near Waikamoi Stream, and guardrail repairs, totaled at least $8.3 million.

Addressing the herbicide concern, Shishido said that the department limited the use of Roundup and products containing Glyphosate in 2020 and enacted a statewide policy barring the herbicide use along state highways on Jan. 1, 2023. The department now uses Finale XL and Garlon 3 in select circumstances for vegetation management. Spraying is not allowed if wind speeds are higher than 10 mph, he said.

“The HDOT has a responsibility to maintain traffic safety along its facilities,” Shishido said. This includes maintaining sight distance, and the primary methods are mowing and weed trimming, with approved herbicides used judiciously in difficult-to-reach areas, such as under guardrails. He also noted that an island-wide landscaping maintenance contract has recently been executed for a portion of Route 360, which will reduce the use of herbicide for vegetation overgrowth.

Shishido said the department does not oversee public restrooms along the highway.

Hāna Highway Regulation is urging the Transportation Department, Maui County officials and state tourism agencies to “immediately engage in the development of a comprehensive, community-informed management plan.” The group contends that “all that’s missing is the will to act.”