Lahaina Strong to host 2nd Mākeke on Halloween

Lahaina Strong Mākeke. Event flyer.

Lahaina Strong announced its 2nd Lahaina Strong Mākeke taking place on Halloween, Friday, Oct. 31 from 4:30–8:30 p.m. at the Ka La’i Ola Community, located at 348 Wahikuli Rd.

In collaboration with partners and sponsors, this event will bring the community together for an evening filled with family friendly fun, connection and healing.

“We are honored to host this event and welcome the Lahaina community to Ka La‘i Ola. This place was created for healing, connection, and hope, and gatherings like this remind us that our greatest strength is found in each other,” said Cesar Martinez, Director of Ka La‘i Ola.

This event will feature a tent-or-treat, a keiki costume contest, jumping castles, balloon twisting, a magic show, local vendors, live music, ‘ono food, and much more.

“We’re so excited to create a space for our community to come together once again so we can gather, connect, and continue to support one another,” said Courtney Lazo, Lahaina Strong Community Services Director. “Events like this remind us that the heart of Lahaina (its people) is still so strong — especially when we continue to support one another on this road to recovery that we are all on. And these events do just that, create spaces to support one another.”

“We’re honored to join the community again this year as part of Maui Youth & Family Services, a Maui Behavioral Health Resources agency. We’re excited to provide fun, hands-on activities that support the keiki in attendance and create a space where families can come together, connect, and celebrate the strength of our community. Being part of events like this reminds us why we do this work to uplift and support Maui’s keiki and their ʻohana,” said Ashley Barbosa, Lahaina Support Coordinator

We do ask the community to please respect our residents’ privacy and not enter into the individual parking lots for homes. We will have a drop off area at the entrance of the event and parking will be available at the Lahaina Civic Center North Parking Lots. Shuttle services will be running to and from the event, from 4:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be limited parking around 348 Wahikuli Rd. for kupuna.

Everyone is invited to come out, dress up, and join in the fun for a memorable evening of Halloween festivities and togetherness in Lahaina.

Attendees can RSVP through the following link: https://bit.ly/TENTOTREATRSVP