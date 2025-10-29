MACC presents rock legends Foghat in concert, Feb. 5

Foghat’s Slow Ride 50th Anniversary Tour comes to Maui in 2026. (Courtesy: MACC)

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents classic rock legends Foghat in a MACC Presents concert in the Castle Theater on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. This concert will offer a dance floor for all patrons with orchestra-level tickets. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. to MACC members on Thursday, Oct. 30, and to the general public on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Foghat, boogie kings for over five decades, are known for their infectious boogie rock. Foghat continues to captivate audiences, delivering high-energy performances that are just as thrilling today as they were in 1977 when their classic multi-platinum album, “Foghat Live,” broke them worldwide.

Foghat’s timeless appeal spans generations. Their concerts attract Baby Boomers, Gen X’ers, Millennials and younger fans alike. Whether discovered through the video game “Guitar Hero III,” the movie “Dazed & Confused,” or the inclusion of “Slow Ride” in “Top Gun: Maverick” (2023), fans unite under the band’s electric energy and boogie-inducing music.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Foghat’s journey began in 1971. In 1975, they released “Fool for the City,” an album that included the hit song “Slow Ride.” This track became a huge success and is still one of the band’s most recognizable songs. The success of “Slow Ride” was followed by 1977’s “Foghat Live,” a multi-platinum album that solidified their place on the worldwide music map.

Over the years, Foghat has earned eight Gold Records, one Platinum Record and one Double Platinum record. Foghat’s boogie magic is timeless and has no plans to stop, ensuring that this legendary band will roll ‘til they’re old and rock ‘til they drop.

Half a century later, Foghat is still riding high. Their latest album, “Sonic Mojo,” dropped in November 2023 and blasted straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, staying in the Top 10 for 34 weeks. Critics raved about the record’s blend of blues, boogie and rock swagger.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The current lineup is a mix of legacy and fresh fire, including Roger Earl – founding drummer and heartbeat of the band, Bryan Bassett – slide guitar master and Foghat member for over 30 years, Rodney O’Quinn – thunderous low end and vocals, and Scott Holt – former Buddy Guy guitarist whose voice and fretwork bring a new edge to Foghat’s sound. Together, they deliver a show that’s raw, real, and rocking—honoring the past while charging full throttle into the future.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With eight Gold records, a Platinum, a Double Platinum, and a brand-new No. 1 album under their belt, Foghat isn’t just reliving the glory days. They’re making new ones. The Slow Ride 50th Anniversary Tour isn’t just a celebration of a classic song—it’s proof that Foghat is still blazing down the highway of rock ‘n’ roll, pedal to the metal.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $37, $57, $67, & $77, with a limited number of $137 Preferred Seating. Ticket prices include all fees. More details can be found at mauiarts.org. There is a 10% MACC member discount available.

For those wishing to join as a member and receive ticket discounts (on select shows), advance ticket purchasing, and many other benefits, please visit mauiarts.org/membership.

The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for general inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org. All ticket sales are online only at mauiarts.org.