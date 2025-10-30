Maui News

Magic on Maui: Oklahoma breaks scoring record to win Kāʻanapali Classic

October 30, 2025, 4:00 PM HST
The University of Hawai‘i’s Anson Cabello tees off on the 10th hole. He was the highest-ranked Rainbow Warrior finisher, tying for 14th in the 2025 Kā‘anapali Classic by OUTRIGGER. The Warriors hosted the annual tournament. PC: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses

The University of Oklahoma men’s golf team delivered a historic performance at the 2025 Kāʻanapali Classic by OUTRIGGER, beating the prior tournament scoring record by 11 shots to win its fourth consecutive team title on Maui.

The Sooners finished the three-day, 54-hole event with a team total of 63-under (789), breaking Kansas’ record of 800 set in 2021. The victory is Oklahoma’s sixth overall Kā‘anapali Classic by OUTRIGGER title since the event’s inception in 2014.

“We played difficult courses this fall where our guys couldn’t get birdies to drop,” said Oklahoma men’s golf coach, Ryan Hybl, an inductee into the 2024 Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame. “Traveling to Hawai‘i provided a much-needed mental reset. Coupled with almost no wind (which is highly unusual), great ball striking and solid putting at Kā‘anapali, our guys capitalized on the opportunity. We are humbled and excited to again take home the title.”

Leading the Sooners was junior Ryder Cowan of Edmond, Okla., who claimed his first individual collegiate title with a score of 20-under (193). Cowan’s score tied the Kā‘anapali Classic by OUTRIGGER individual scoring record set by Georgia’s Trent Phillips and Oklahoma’s Quade Cummings in 2019. Cowan is now one of only three Sooners to ever post a 20-under mark, along with Chris Gotterup and Cummings. Cowan secured the individual title on the final hole by holding off Texas Christian University’s Sam Udovich, who finished 19-under.

The Sooners were anchored by three players who finished in the top seven of the 120-player field: Cowan (first), Jase Summy (third) and Clark Van Gaalen (seventh). Summy, winner of the 2025 Western Amateur, secured his third top-10 finish on Maui. Van Gaalen, a runner-up last year, also notched another top-10 performance.

  • The University of Hawai‘i Golf Team hosted the Kā‘anapali Golf Course. Courtesy photo
  • The University of Hawai‘i James Whitworth tees off on the 10th Hole. Courtesy photo
  • The University of Hawai‘i’s Anson Cabello watches the flight of his ball during the 11th annual Kā‘anapali Classic by OUTRIGGER.
Second place went to TCU with a 51-under team total, the best team score for the Horned Frogs since at least the 1993−94 season. TCU was fueled by Udovich (second), Jack Beauchamp (tied for seventh), and Toby Wilt (tied for 11th). Udovich’s 19-under performance was the best by a Horned Frog since 2019. Beauchamp has finished in seventh place at Kā‘anapali in back-to-back seasons.

Georgia posted its second-best tournament score in program history at 47-under to finish in third place. Florida Gulf Coast (40-under), Colorado (37-under), San Jose State (33-under), Kansas (27-under) and Southern Illinois (25-under) finished in fourth through ninth place, respectively.

Other notable results included a hole-in-one by Indiana’s Bradley Chill Jr. on the par 3 15th hole. Host Hawai‘i’s Anson Cabello was the highest-ranked Rainbow Warrior at a tie for 14th. The Royal Kā‘anapali’s 18th hole, playing as a par 4 during the tournament, was the number one handicap hole with a 4.51 average score.

The 12th annual Kā‘anapali Classic by OUTRIGGER is scheduled to be contested from Oct. 26-28, 2026.

Tournament Scoreboard:

SCOREBOARD

Team Leaderboard

PlaceSchoolTo ParRd. 1Rd. 2Rd. 3Total
1Oklahoma-63-21-26-16789
2TCU-51-17-18-16801
3Georgia-47-11-21-15805
4Florida Gulf Coast-40-11-17-12812
5Colorado-37-8-18-11815
6San Jose State-33-8-15-10819
7Kansas-27-3-15-9825
8Southern Illinois-25-9-9-7827
T9North Florida-24-12-10-2828
T9East Tennessee State-24-3-8-13828
11Connecticut-19-3-9-7833
12Boise State-15-11+1-5837
T13Gonzaga-10-8+4-6842
T13Wyoming-10+1-17+6842
15Indiana-9-4-10+5843
T16Sacramento State-4-8+4E848
T16Hawai‘i-4-8-2+6848
18CSU Northridge+20+7-6+19872
19UC Irvine+23+4+2+17875

Top Individuals

PlacePlayerSchoolTo ParRd. 1Rd. 2Rd. 3Total
1Ryder CowanOklahoma-20-7-9-4193
2Sam UdovichTCU-19-6-7-6194
3Jase SummyOklahoma-18-9-4-5195
4Nolan HarperFlorida Gulf Coast-16-1-8-7197
T5William KingKansas-14-3-6-5199
T5Avinash IyerSan Jose State-14-4-4-6199
T7Jack BeauchampTCU-13-4-5-4200
T7Carter LoflinGeorgia-13-4-4-5200
T7Clark Van GaalenOklahoma-13E-7-6200
T7JD CulbrethGeorgia-13-1-10-2200
T11Toby WiltTCU-12-5-3-4201
T11Matt MoloneyGeorgia-12-4-4-4201
13Ivan BarahonaSan Jose State-11-1-5-5202
T14Hunter SwansonColorado-10-1-7-2203
T14Ty HolbrookColorado-10-4E-6203
T14PJ Maybank IIIOklahoma-10-4-6E203
T14Anson CabelloHawai‘i-10-4-4-2203

*Competing as Individual

TOURNAMENT FACTS

Dates: Oct. 27–29, 2025

Format: 54 holes; 18 holes each day; 5-count-4

Time: 8:30 a.m. HST shotgun start each day

Venue: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses; Royal Kā‘anapali

Yardage (Par): 6,700 (71)

