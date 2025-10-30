Magic on Maui: Oklahoma breaks scoring record to win Kāʻanapali Classic

The University of Hawai‘i’s Anson Cabello tees off on the 10th hole. He was the highest-ranked Rainbow Warrior finisher, tying for 14th in the 2025 Kā‘anapali Classic by OUTRIGGER. The Warriors hosted the annual tournament. PC: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses

The University of Oklahoma men’s golf team delivered a historic performance at the 2025 Kāʻanapali Classic by OUTRIGGER, beating the prior tournament scoring record by 11 shots to win its fourth consecutive team title on Maui.

The Sooners finished the three-day, 54-hole event with a team total of 63-under (789), breaking Kansas’ record of 800 set in 2021. The victory is Oklahoma’s sixth overall Kā‘anapali Classic by OUTRIGGER title since the event’s inception in 2014.

“We played difficult courses this fall where our guys couldn’t get birdies to drop,” said Oklahoma men’s golf coach, Ryan Hybl, an inductee into the 2024 Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame. “Traveling to Hawai‘i provided a much-needed mental reset. Coupled with almost no wind (which is highly unusual), great ball striking and solid putting at Kā‘anapali, our guys capitalized on the opportunity. We are humbled and excited to again take home the title.”

Leading the Sooners was junior Ryder Cowan of Edmond, Okla., who claimed his first individual collegiate title with a score of 20-under (193). Cowan’s score tied the Kā‘anapali Classic by OUTRIGGER individual scoring record set by Georgia’s Trent Phillips and Oklahoma’s Quade Cummings in 2019. Cowan is now one of only three Sooners to ever post a 20-under mark, along with Chris Gotterup and Cummings. Cowan secured the individual title on the final hole by holding off Texas Christian University’s Sam Udovich, who finished 19-under.

The Sooners were anchored by three players who finished in the top seven of the 120-player field: Cowan (first), Jase Summy (third) and Clark Van Gaalen (seventh). Summy, winner of the 2025 Western Amateur, secured his third top-10 finish on Maui. Van Gaalen, a runner-up last year, also notched another top-10 performance.











Second place went to TCU with a 51-under team total, the best team score for the Horned Frogs since at least the 1993−94 season. TCU was fueled by Udovich (second), Jack Beauchamp (tied for seventh), and Toby Wilt (tied for 11th). Udovich’s 19-under performance was the best by a Horned Frog since 2019. Beauchamp has finished in seventh place at Kā‘anapali in back-to-back seasons.

Georgia posted its second-best tournament score in program history at 47-under to finish in third place. Florida Gulf Coast (40-under), Colorado (37-under), San Jose State (33-under), Kansas (27-under) and Southern Illinois (25-under) finished in fourth through ninth place, respectively.

Other notable results included a hole-in-one by Indiana’s Bradley Chill Jr. on the par 3 15th hole. Host Hawai‘i’s Anson Cabello was the highest-ranked Rainbow Warrior at a tie for 14th. The Royal Kā‘anapali’s 18th hole, playing as a par 4 during the tournament, was the number one handicap hole with a 4.51 average score.

The 12th annual Kā‘anapali Classic by OUTRIGGER is scheduled to be contested from Oct. 26-28, 2026.

Tournament Scoreboard:

SCOREBOARD

Team Leaderboard

Place School To Par Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd. 3 Total 1 Oklahoma -63 -21 -26 -16 789 2 TCU -51 -17 -18 -16 801 3 Georgia -47 -11 -21 -15 805 4 Florida Gulf Coast -40 -11 -17 -12 812 5 Colorado -37 -8 -18 -11 815 6 San Jose State -33 -8 -15 -10 819 7 Kansas -27 -3 -15 -9 825 8 Southern Illinois -25 -9 -9 -7 827 T9 North Florida -24 -12 -10 -2 828 T9 East Tennessee State -24 -3 -8 -13 828 11 Connecticut -19 -3 -9 -7 833 12 Boise State -15 -11 +1 -5 837 T13 Gonzaga -10 -8 +4 -6 842 T13 Wyoming -10 +1 -17 +6 842 15 Indiana -9 -4 -10 +5 843 T16 Sacramento State -4 -8 +4 E 848 T16 Hawai‘i -4 -8 -2 +6 848 18 CSU Northridge +20 +7 -6 +19 872 19 UC Irvine +23 +4 +2 +17 875

Top Individuals

Place Player School To Par Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd. 3 Total 1 Ryder Cowan Oklahoma -20 -7 -9 -4 193 2 Sam Udovich TCU -19 -6 -7 -6 194 3 Jase Summy Oklahoma -18 -9 -4 -5 195 4 Nolan Harper Florida Gulf Coast -16 -1 -8 -7 197 T5 William King Kansas -14 -3 -6 -5 199 T5 Avinash Iyer San Jose State -14 -4 -4 -6 199 T7 Jack Beauchamp TCU -13 -4 -5 -4 200 T7 Carter Loflin Georgia -13 -4 -4 -5 200 T7 Clark Van Gaalen Oklahoma -13 E -7 -6 200 T7 JD Culbreth Georgia -13 -1 -10 -2 200 T11 Toby Wilt TCU -12 -5 -3 -4 201 T11 Matt Moloney Georgia -12 -4 -4 -4 201 13 Ivan Barahona San Jose State -11 -1 -5 -5 202 T14 Hunter Swanson Colorado -10 -1 -7 -2 203 T14 Ty Holbrook Colorado -10 -4 E -6 203 T14 PJ Maybank III Oklahoma -10 -4 -6 E 203 T14 Anson Cabello Hawai‘i -10 -4 -4 -2 203

*Competing as Individual

TOURNAMENT FACTS

Dates: Oct. 27–29, 2025

Format: 54 holes; 18 holes each day; 5-count-4

Time: 8:30 a.m. HST shotgun start each day

Venue: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses; Royal Kā‘anapali

Yardage (Par): 6,700 (71)