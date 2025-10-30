Maui Surf Forecast for October 31, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 05:54 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 10:55 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 03:54 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 11:02 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:54 PM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long period NNW swell (330) will fill in tonight and and keep surf along N and W shores slightly elevated through Friday. Surf will then trend upward late Friday through Monday in response to NNW and NNE swells. Forerunners from a moderate, long period NNW (330) swell will arrive Friday evening with surf peaking around High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels Saturday morning and holding through Saturday night. The surf forecast then becomes more challenging by Sunday as larger short period NNE swell fills in from the approaching front and mixes with the mid- longer period NW swell from Saturday. Surf will likely be rough and jumbled due to the close proximity of the fetch sending the NNE swell. The NNE swell looks to send the largest surf to the western end of the state, where N and E facing shores of Kauai and Oahu could potentially see HSA surf by Sunday afternoon. As things stand currently, HSA conditions are likely Saturday for N and W facing shores of all islands. HSA conditions are then again possible for N and E facing shores of the western islands by Sunday afternoon. Stay tuned on this swell as uncertainty remains with the evolution of the front. A moderate to large swell is then possible around the middle of next week.

Surf along E shores will remain small to moderate through Saturday. Strengthening post-frontal NNE winds may bring a rapid increase in wind waves and short period fresh swell for N and E shores Sunday through early next week, particularly over the western end of the state. A small south swell will slowly fade today through this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.