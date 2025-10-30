Maui News

Structure fire in Haʻikū

October 30, 2025, 10:15 AM HST
Photo by Wendy Osher.

Posted: 10:05 a.m., Oct. 30, 2025

A structure fire was reported at 9:42 a.m. today near 2171 Kauhikoa Road in Haʻikū. An advisory was issued to nearby residents due to possible smoke impacts. The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

For real-time evacuation notifications, zone status updates, and to download the Genasys Protect evacuation app, visit: https://protect.genasys.com

