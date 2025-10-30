Maui News
Structure fire in Haʻikū
A
A
A
Posted: 10:05 a.m., Oct. 30, 2025
A structure fire was reported at 9:42 a.m. today near 2171 Kauhikoa Road in Haʻikū. An advisory was issued to nearby residents due to possible smoke impacts. The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.
For real-time evacuation notifications, zone status updates, and to download the Genasys Protect evacuation app, visit: https://protect.genasys.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments