Hospice Maui focuses on care of the ‘mind, body and spirit’

Hospice Maui volunteer Nane Aluli serenades a patient. The 47-year-old agency is using a new patient outcomes and evaluation tool designed to give care teams a better understanding of each patient’s needs and experiences. PC: Hospice Maui

Hospice Maui is celebrating November as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month by implementing a new, nationally recognized approach to measuring and improving the quality of care. The organization is using the month’s theme, “We See the Whole You,” as a springboard to highlight its commitment to providing compassionate, individualized care that honors each person’s “body, mind and spirit.”

The Hospice Outcomes & Patient Evaluation Tool is designed to give care teams a better understanding of each patient’s needs and experiences, which helps ensure that care plans truly reflect their “goals, values and comfort,” according to the organization.

“Implementing the HOPE Tool helps us strengthen what we’ve always believed: that hospice care is about more than comfort in the final days,” said Melanie Dwyer, chief executive officer of Hospice Maui. “It’s about honoring the full person and supporting the family in ways that reflect dignity and compassion. This tool gives us a new lens to measure that compassion in action.”

Hospice Maui serves an average of 600 hospice patients and more than 500 palliative patients annually across Maui County. The organization provides care in homes, long-term care facilities and at its Hale facility. The Hale facility is the only inpatient hospice facility in Hawaiʻi to receive a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Expanding access to care

In an effort to ensure equitable access to care across the county, Hospice Maui continues to expand three cornerstone programs:

Rural access program: This program brings hospice and palliative care to residents in areas with limited transportation or remote locations, including Hāna, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

This program brings hospice and palliative care to residents in areas with limited transportation or remote locations, including Hāna, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. Keiki/Pediatric and Family Palliative Care Program: This specialized program provides family centered support for children facing serious illnesses.

This specialized program provides family centered support for children facing serious illnesses. Veterans Care Program: Through the national We Honor Veterans initiative, this program offers services that recognize and honor the service of veterans.

Founded in 1978, Hospice Maui is Maui County’s only nonprofit hospice, ensuring that “care is never denied due to financial hardship” thanks to community support. The organization invites the community to learn more about its services during National Hospice and Palliative Care Month by calling 808-244-5555 or visiting www.hospicemaui.org.