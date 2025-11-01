Hawaiʻi State FCU employees raise over $50K for local nonprofits

Burgers for a Cause check donation. (Credit: Hawaiʻi State FCU)

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union employees raised $51,370 for local nonprofits through two fundraising initiatives held earlier this year, according to an announcement this week. Funds were raised in the credit union’s Spring into Giving charitable match program and at its second annual Burgers for a Cause event.

“These employee-driven campaigns reflect Hawaiʻi State FCU’s long-standing commitment to caring for the communities where our members and employees live and work,” said Del Mochizuki, senior vice president and chief of staff at Hawaiʻi State FCU. “By focusing on essential needs like food, kūpuna care and financial empowerment, our employees continue to demonstrate what it means to live our values in service to the community.”

From April 1 to April 30, 2025, employees participated in the Spring into Giving campaign through the credit union’s charitable match program. With a 2:1 match provided by Hawaiʻi State FCU, every dollar donated by employees was tripled. In total, $25,626 was raised to support 17 local nonprofit organizations, including Aloha United Way, Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Family Promise of Hawaiʻi, Lanakila Pacific, YMCA, Salvation Army and the Maui Food Bank.

On July 29, 2025, employees came together for the credit union’s second annual Burgers for a Cause event benefitting Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels. Staff from across Hawaiʻi State FCU branch locations and headquarters gathered to enjoy burgers and boba while also taking part in a card-making activity for kūpuna. The event raised $25,744, which included a $5,000 personal contribution from Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU and a $10,000 match from the credit union. Employees created 279 cards of encouragement for kūpuna, many of which accompanied meal deliveries on Oct. 13 during Hawaiʻi State FCU Cares Day, the credit union’s annual community service effort.

To learn more about Hawaiʻi State FCU, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.