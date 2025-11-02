Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 03, 2025

November 2, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
14-18
10-15
9-12
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:28 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:05 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 06:53 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 12:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A mix of medium to long period north-northwest swells (320-330 degrees) have filled in across the area today. A medium period north- northeast (020 degrees) swell generated by distant gale force winds associated with the decaying front to our north will also fill in this evening, primarily impacting the western end of the state. This mix of swells is expected to maintain High Surf Advisory level surf along north and west facing shores through tonight before dropping below advisory levels on Monday. Surf along north and west facing shores will then gradually fade during the first half of the week. A moderate long period north northwest swell (340 degrees) is possible around the middle of the week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain moderate through the next couple of days, influenced by the medium period NNE swell mentioned above. South shore surf will remain small through the first half of the week before building slightly mid to late week as a long period south-southwest swell (190 degrees) fills in across the region. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
