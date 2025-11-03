Aloha United Way responds as calls to 211 skyrocket following Hawaiʻi Relief Program updates

File photo courtesy: Maui Food Bank

Aloha United Way (AUW) is responding to a dramatic increase in calls to its 211 statewide helpline following public announcements about the Hawaiʻi Relief Program and the Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program (HEFAP). 211 normally handles about 150 calls a day, but that number skyrocketed to over 850 contacts (calls, texts and chats) in one day from residents looking for resources and information.

AUW continues to work closely with the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services to share accurate and timely information, especially for those currently experiencing food insecurity or financial stress.

“We understand that families are anxious and trying to access help as quickly as possible,” said Aloha United Way President & CEO Michelle Bartell. “Our priority is supporting everyone with clear information and compassionate service. We are asking the public to use our online search, text and chat tools whenever possible so that we can ensure those most in crisis can access the resources they need.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To receive assistance faster during this period of high demand, AUW encourages the public to use the following service options:

Search the 211 online resource database (24/7): search.auw211.org

Text your ZIP code to 898-211 to connect with a specialist by text

Live chat at auw211.org

Call 2-1-1 — callers may wait on the line, request a call-back or leave a voicemail for a return call. Live hours: 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM HST, 7 days a week

Individuals experiencing food insecurity can locate nearby food programs and pantry services by visiting search.auw211.org and clicking on the red banner or by searching “food pantry.”

Eligible families in need of housing and utility support may also receive assistance through the Hawaiʻi Relief Program – TANF Support for Housing and Utility Payments, administered by DHS in partnership with Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi and Maui Economic Opportunity. More information is available at:

Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi residents: https://www.meoinc.org/hawaii-relief-program-tanf-support-for-housing-and-utility-payments/

Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island Residents: https://www.catholiccharitieshawaii.org/hawaii-relief-program/

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we help our community navigate evolving information around relief programs,” added Bartell. “With so many families relying on these lifelines, it’s critical that we share accurate information and ensure people feel supported.”