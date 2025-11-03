Maui News
Brush fire above Kapalua Airport
A brush fire was reported at 12:35 p.m. near 4000 Block of Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Nāpili above Kapalua Airport. Currently, there are no evacuation orders are in place; however, emergency managers advise those who need extra time to begin preparing to leave now. Smoke impacts may be present.
For real-time evacuation notifications, zone status updates, and to download the Genasys Protect evacuation app, visit: https://protect.genasys.com
