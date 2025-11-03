Maui News

Brush fire above Kapalua Airport

November 3, 2025, 1:24 PM HST
* Updated November 3, 2:26 PM
Kapalua brush fire (11.3.25) PC: Leilani Zerkle.

A brush fire was reported at 12:35 p.m. near 4000 Block of Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Nāpili above Kapalua Airport. Currently, there are no evacuation orders are in place; however, emergency managers advise those who need extra time to begin preparing to leave now. Smoke impacts may be present. 

For real-time evacuation notifications, zone status updates, and to download the Genasys Protect evacuation app, visit: https://protect.genasys.com

Kapalua brush fire (11.3.25) PC: Papi’s Ohana

Comments

