King Kamehameha III Elementary closed Tuesday due to brush fire impacts

Kapalua brush fire (11.3.25) PC: Leilani Zerkle.

King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina will be closed today, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, out of an abundance of caution. The closure will allow for a full inspection of the campus to assess any impacts of smoke exposure from the Kapalua fire.

The closure impacts both students and staff of King Kamehameha III Elementary School.