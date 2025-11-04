Maui News
King Kamehameha III Elementary closed Tuesday due to brush fire impacts
King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina will be closed today, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, out of an abundance of caution. The closure will allow for a full inspection of the campus to assess any impacts of smoke exposure from the Kapalua fire.
The closure impacts both students and staff of King Kamehameha III Elementary School.
