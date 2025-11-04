Maui News

King Kamehameha III Elementary closed Tuesday due to brush fire impacts

November 4, 2025, 6:37 AM HST
* Updated November 4, 9:43 AM
Kapalua brush fire (11.3.25) PC: Leilani Zerkle.

King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina will be closed today, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, out of an abundance of caution. The closure will allow for a full inspection of the campus to assess any impacts of smoke exposure from the Kapalua fire.

The closure impacts both students and staff of King Kamehameha III Elementary School.

