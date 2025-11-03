Habitat for Humanity Maui fundraiser nets more than $165,000 for wildfire rebuilding

Habitat for Humanity fundraiser photo. (Waiting for caption information.) Courtesy photo

Habitat for Humanity Maui announced this week that its 2025 Disaster Recovery Fundraiser, held Oct. 4 at Old Lahaina Luau, raised more than $165,000 to support ongoing wildfire recovery and rebuilding efforts across Maui.

The event brought together community members, sponsors and partners for an evening of connection and live entertainment. Guests heard from partner families who lost their homes in the August 2023 wildfires and are now on the journey to rebuild with Habitat Maui’s support.

“This event showed the strength and generosity of our community,” said Matthew Bachman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Maui. “Every dollar raised will directly help families rebuild and regain a sense of home and hope.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Habitat Maui extended special thanks to Old Lahaina Luau for donating the venue, food, beverages and entertainment for the evening.

The organization also recognized its event sponsors:

Champion Sponsors: Aina Lani, Atlas Insurance, Cades Schutte, Dowling Co., Goodfellow Bros., Honsador Lumber, Lehua Builders, Pacific Rim Land, PB Sullivan and Rappenecker ‘Ohana.

Aina Lani, Atlas Insurance, Cades Schutte, Dowling Co., Goodfellow Bros., Honsador Lumber, Lehua Builders, Pacific Rim Land, PB Sullivan and Rappenecker ‘Ohana. Advocate Sponsors: Aina Excavation, Austin Tsutsumi & Associates, Dorvin D. Leis, GeoLabs, Hawaiian Electric, Munekiyo Hiraga, ‘Ohana Realty, Pacific Pipe, SSFM International and West Maui Land Co.

Aina Excavation, Austin Tsutsumi & Associates, Dorvin D. Leis, GeoLabs, Hawaiian Electric, Munekiyo Hiraga, ‘Ohana Realty, Pacific Pipe, SSFM International and West Maui Land Co. Supporter Sponsors: Alpha Maui, Bank of Hawaii, Berlien & Co, Blazy Construction, Cajudoy Construction, CDF Engineering, Dodson Endodontics, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii Off-Grid, Hensel Phelps, Hospice Maui, HPM Building Supply, Layton Construction, Luna Construction, Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Maui Plumbing, Pacific Media Group, Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, Realtor’s Association of Maui, The Law Offices of Apo, Reck & Kusachi, Waste Pro Hawaii, Wells Street Law and Yokouchi-Mukai ‘Ohana.

Habitat for Humanity fundraiser photo. (Waiting for caption information.) Courtesy photo

While the fundraising event has concluded, Habitat for Humanity continues to assist wildfire survivors through home rebuilding, fire damage repairs and gap funding of up to $100,000 for qualified families. The organization builds and repairs homes for low-income families at a zero interest and no profit basis, serving families who earn between 25% and 80% of the Maui County median income.