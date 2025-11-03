Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber announces lineup for Holomua 2025

Past event imagery. (Courtesy: Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce)

The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce has announced the full lineup for Holomua 2025, an annual celebration of leadership, culture and creativity on Maui.

This year’s two-part event, the Holomua Business Fest and the Ko‘i Awards Gala, brings together Hawai‘i’s top thinkers, innovators and artists for a day and night that honor the spirit of resilience and aloha.

The festival begins with the Holomua Business Fest, an inspiring daytime gathering that sets the stage for collaboration and community growth. Maui-born actor and storyteller Moses Goods, best known for his role as Ke‘eaumoku in “Chief of War,” will open the festival with a keynote exploring identity and resilience — themes deeply rooted in Hawai‘i’s history and the island’s journey of renewal.

Throughout the day, attendees will hear from some of Hawai‘i’s most dynamic voices tackling critical issues and opportunities shaping Maui’s future. There are over 20 diverse panels and workshops to choose from, including numerous workshops on business and marketing development for Maui businesses. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the State Office of Procurement, as well as other organizations, will be on hand to offer businesses workshops on increasing contracting opportunities across the state.

Panels include cultural icons Walter Ritte and Bobby Pahia will share their insights on food sovereignty and sustainable farming. Kaponoai Molitau, Tanya Lee Greg and Ulalia Woodside will lead a conversation on protecting Maui’s natural and cultural resources, while Keiki Pua Dancil, Kalaniua Ritte and CJ Elizares explore how restoring ahupua‘a systems can restore abundance across the islands.

Filmmaker Brian Kohne and Tyler Gomes will reimagine the future of tourism and the creative industries, while Anna Eckart-Dodd, Sheri Daniels and Wes Lo address the evolving landscape of healthcare and wellness. In a special session on culture and justice, Leahi Hall and Kona Au will introduce themes from ʻĀina Momona’s forthcoming book “Hawaiian Soul: The Past, Present, and Future of Justice in Hawaiʻi,” offering a compelling look at how culture serves as a foundation of justice. All conference attendees will receive exclusive access to a free eBook edition of “Hawaiian Soul” ahead of its official release.

Adding a uniquely Maui touch to the day’s program, Kumu Hula Iola Balubar will lead a special hula workshop teaching participants the dance to “Puamana,” celebrating one of Maui’s most beloved mele and its deep connection to place and community.

Alongside the panels and workshops, the Maui Mākeke marketplace will feature over 70 local artisans and businesses, showcasing handcrafted jewelry, artwork, apparel and cultural treasures — from emerging designers to established favorites like MANAOLA.

As the sun sets, the celebration transitions into the glamorous Ko‘i Awards Gala, dubbed the “Met Gala of Maui.” This red-carpet evening honors Maui’s most inspiring leaders and features a world-class culinary experience by Maui’s top chefs: Isaac Bancaco, Sheldon Simeon, Kyle Kawakami, Matt Dela Cruz and Jonathan Pasion, Michael Lofaro and Ryan Urig and Jorge Gonzalez. Each will present dishes inspired by our landscapes, flavors and stories.

The night will be filled with unforgettable music by internationally acclaimed slack key guitarist Makana, joined by Lopaka Colón and Lono Kaumeheiwa, along with some special surprise guest performances.

Holomua 2025 celebrates progress through connection – uniting business, culture and creativity to move Maui forward together. Guests can extend the celebration with exclusive room packages at the Grand Wailea Resort, where the festivities continue into the night.

Holomua 2025 takes place Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at the Grand Wailea Resort. Limited tickets and sponsorships remain. For tickets, VIP opportunities and the full schedule, visit holomua2025.org.