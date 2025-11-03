UH law school brings recruitment events to neighbor islands

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law is taking its admissions outreach to Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island in November. Prospective law students across Hawaiʻi will have the opportunity to learn more about pursuing a legal education during a series of informational sessions.

These events are designed to connect with local communities and provide detailed insights into the admissions process, financial aid opportunities, and the unique programs offered at Hawai‘i’s law school, including both its full-time in-person JD program and part-time online JD program.

The recruitment events will be held at the following locations:

Kauaʻi Community College, LRC 201

Monday, November 10 (4:30–5:45 p.m.)

UH Hilo, UCB 100

Wednesday, November 12 (1:30–3 p.m.)

UH Maui College, Hale 217

Thursday, November 13 (12–1 p.m.)

Thursday, November 13 (5:30–6:30 p.m.)

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law

These sessions offer an opportunity for prospective students to meet the law school’s admissions team, ask questions and gain insight into the UH law school experience. Representatives from the law school will provide an overview of the program details, admission requirements, application process, timelines and scholarships, and will be available to answer questions.

Attendees will also learn about unique programs such as Native Hawaiian Law, Pacific-Asian Legal Studies and UH law school’s leadership in environmental law.

Register online:

For questions, contact the Admissions Office at 808-956-5557 or lawadm@hawaii.edu.