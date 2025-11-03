UH Maui College joins with other groups to celebrate Arbor Month

Maui Nui Botanical Gardens – tree giveaway

Maui Nui Botanical Gardens and Maui Association of Landscape Professionals are co-hosting the 22nd annual Arbor Day Garden Expo and Hawaiian Tree Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. Two thousand free trees will be available one per person, any age, with information about tree selection and care.

“Residents can come celebrate native Hawaiian trees with hands-on cultural activities like ulana niu (weaving with coconut leaves), hū kukui (spinning tops from kukui nuts), oeoe kamani (kamani nut whistles), and Hawaiian games,” said Tamara Sherrill, Executive Director of Maui Nui Botanical Gardens.

Maui Nui Botanical Gardens – tree giveaway

The Maui Association of Landscape Professionals are collaborating with a Garden Expo including tree and plant care presentations, horticultural organizations, and local nurseries offering rare plants for sale.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In partnership with Hawaiian Electric, the event is free to the public with free parking across the street at War Memorial Stadium.

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College – Arbor Day

Maui Green & Beautiful invites the Maui community to an expanded annual “Mālama the Trees” event, to celebrate Arbor Month and the “Year of Our Community Forests: the trees of the wao kanaka where we live, learn, and play.”

Maui Green & Beautiful – Year of Our Community Forest.

This year’s 12th annual educational event will have campus tree tours, citizen forester and

exceptional tree talks, pruning and climbing demonstrations by arborists and tree experts,

displays by environmental groups, as well as cultural activities, music and food.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This event is our way of sharing with our community, Maui Green & Beautiful’s mission, dedicated to the protection, preservation and education about Maui’s trees,” said organization board members, Elaine Malina and Amy Muramatsu.