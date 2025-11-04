New hemp registration requirements coming in 2026

Hawaiʻi’s health officials are launching an outreach campaign ahead of a new 2026 law requiring all hemp retailers and distributors to register with the Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation. (Credit: 123rf.com)

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation (OMCCR) is launching a statewide outreach and education campaign to help hemp retailers and distributors prepare for new registration requirements that take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Under Act 269, signed into law on July 2, 2025, all businesses selling manufactured hemp products (MHP) in Hawaiʻi — including online and out-of-state retailers — must register with the OMCCR. The goal is to protect public health, ensure consumer protection and maintain the integrity of the local health marketplace. Registration will cost $50 for a five-year period, with applications available on the OMCCR website beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

Throughout 2025, OMCCR will prioritize education and voluntary compliance to help businesses prepare for the new system. A grace period will follow the January 2026 start date before enforcement begins.

Currently, DOH continues to enforce existing laws against the sale or distribution of illegal hemp-derived products that do not comply with DOH regulations. This includes the sale of prohibited products or products that fail to meet testing, packaging and labeling requirements. Violations may be subject to enforcement actions such as warning letters, product holds or fines.

“Selling hemp-derived products that do not comply with DOH regulations is illegal, jeopardizes consumer safety, undermines fair competition and creates enforcement challenges,” the department said in a press release.

Beginning in 2026, after the grace period, the OMCCR and partner agencies may take enforcement actions against entities that fail to register or continue to sell products that do not meet DOH regulations.

Resources and support prior to enforcement

The OMCCR has released new online tools at health.hawaii.gov/hempprogram to help retailers and distributors comply with Act 269. These include:

Resource Detail Subscribe Link The public can subscribe to receive hemp information and updates to the hemp program via email. Notification to Register An official notification from the OMCCR to register as a hemp retailer or distributor. Hawaiʻi Revised Statues 328G and Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules (Interim) 11-37 Online links to current Hawaiʻi law and rules for hemp processors, hemp retailers and hemp distributors. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) FAQs for businesses that sell or distribute hemp products and for consumers interested in hemp products. Label and Package Requirements Guidance documents listing minimum labeling and packaging requirements for MHP and crude extract. Information Session Live information session(s) providing information about the hemp registration application. Sessions begin Nov. 10, 2025. Please visit our website to find links and details for the information sessions. Report Tool An online form is available to report hemp product complaints.

What retailers and distributors should do now

Review all inventory

Confirm all hemp-derived products you carry meet DOH regulations for allowable forms, cannabinoid limits, contaminant testing, labeling and packaging. It’s important to note that the law has always prohibited the sale of hemp flowers, hemp pre-rolls and hemp vapes. Update labels and packaging

Use the label and package guidance documents available on our website to ensure labels contain all minimum requirements. Subscribe to receive program updates

To receive latest updates about the registration application and other important information, subscribe using the following link.

To learn more about hemp processing, hemp product retail sale and distribution, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/hempprogram/. For questions, contact the OMCCR at doh.hemp@doh.hawaii.gov.