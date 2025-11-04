Wailuku Rotary club hosts talk on affordable spay and neuter solutions for Maui’s pets

Wendy Hornack and her pets. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Wailuku)

The Rotary Club of Wailuku will host Wendy Hornack, founder of the Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation, for a special presentation on affordable spay and neuter solutions for Maui’s dogs and cats. The event takes place Thursday, Nov. 6, from noon to 1 p.m. at 130 Market St. in Wailuku.

Maui continues to face an urgent animal overpopulation crisis, which has led to shelter capacity issues and a growing number of homeless pets, according to Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation.

“Every animal deserves a chance at a healthy, loving life — and that responsibility starts with prevention,” said Hornack.

The Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation (AFPF) provides accessible veterinary care, community education and outreach. Founded on the values of aloha and kuleana, its mission is to reduce pet overpopulation on Maui by offering humane, affordable spay and neuter services. The organization also emphasizes the cultural importance of treating animals as ‘ohana, protecting the deep bond between pets and people.

AFPF Logo. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Wailuku

AFPF expects to open its doors in early 2026 and will focus on providing practical support and education to pet owners across the island.

Learn more at AFPF’s website, or follow along on its Facebook page.