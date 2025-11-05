State Department of Education outlines new regulations for electric bicycles on campus

The Hawaiʻi Department of Education has implemented new regulations governing the use of electric bicycles or e-bikes on all Department campuses, effective immediately.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “With the growing popularity of electric bicycles and other motorized vehicles, we have seen both the convenience they provide and the risks they pose. Although e-bikes are legal for children 15 years of age and older, we are taking steps to ensure the safety of our students.”

Electric motorcycles : Electric motorcycles, sometimes called e-motorcycles, electric dirt bikes, or recreational vehicles, are not allowed on any HIDOE campuses or properties. These vehicles can reach very high speeds—well above 40 miles per hour—and are not designed for student use. Unlike e-bikes, e-motorcycles do not have pedals and often have foot pegs instead. This restriction also applies to e-motorcycles that have fake e-bike pedals, also known as “ghost pedals” or “non-propulsion pedal kits,” attached. E-motorcycles cannot be registered as e-bikes.

Elementary and middle/intermediate schools : E-bikes are not allowed on elementary or middle/intermediate school campuses due to the statutory age restriction placed on e-bike riders. Children under the age of 15 are not legally permitted to have or operate e-bikes under Hawai'i Revised Statutes § 291C-143.5.

High schools: For students 15 years of age and older, e-bikes are permitted on any HIDOE campus or property, provided they are registered and licensed by the county in which they reside, as indicated by a county-issued decal. The decal must be affixed to the e-bike on the upright post attached to the sprocket facing in the forward direction. The counties will not register, license, or issue a decal for recreational vehicles, such as e-motorcycles, because they do not meet the definition of a bicycle. Any e-bike without a properly issued decal shall be confiscated, returned to the student's parent, and prohibited from entry on all Department campuses and properties until properly registered and licensed.

Schools have begun to notify families of these new regulations this week. See parent letter from Superintendent Hayashi.