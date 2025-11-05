Crime Statistics
Suspect in custody after allegedly ramming police car during traffic stop in Haʻikū, Maui
By Wendy Osher
A suspect is in custody after he allegedly rammed a police car during a traffic stop near the cannery in Haʻikū on Wednesday and fled the scene, police said.
A preliminary investigation reveals the Maui Police Department’s K-9 unit was called and the suspect emerged before the dogs were released, according to police spokesperson Alana Pico.
The incident remains under investigation.
