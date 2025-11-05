Crime Statistics

Suspect in custody after allegedly ramming police car during traffic stop in Haʻikū, Maui

By Wendy Osher
 November 5, 2025, 4:15 PM HST
Maui Now file image

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly rammed a police car during a traffic stop near the cannery in Haʻikū on Wednesday and fled the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation reveals the Maui Police Department’s K-9 unit was called and the suspect emerged before the dogs were released, according to police spokesperson Alana Pico.

The incident remains under investigation.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
