Wildfire Risk Reduction Project set to start Nov. 12 off Waiʻale Road in Wailuku

Waiʻale Road, before (11.5.25). PC: County of Maui

The County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with County staff and contracted partners, will begin removing hazardous wildfire risks from County-owned parcels near a public school and a church in Wailuku on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. The Waiʻale Road area has had 13 fires so far this year, according to the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.

As part of its ongoing Wildfire Risk Reduction program, the project on approximately 52 acres near Maui Lani Parkway and Waiʻale Road intersection is anticipated to be completed by the end of this month. The parcels have been identified as high-risk wildfire areas due to kiawe, haole koa and grasses, which are susceptible to ignition and rapid fire spread. The accumulation of derelict vehicles, automotive fluids and other flammable materials increases the danger of wildfire and environmental hazards, according to department officials.

Waiʻale Road, calls for service. PC: Maui Fire Department

Calls for service in the mapped area (attached) have increased over the last year by 174% (43 calls from Jan. 1 to Oct. 9, 2024, versus 118 calls from Jan. 1 to Oct. 9, 2025), according to Maui Police Department. Reports include terroristic threatening, theft, suspicious activity, warrant arrests, criminal property damage and promoting dangerous drugs, among others.

“The safety of our students, staff and families is always our top priority,” Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School Principal Timothy Shim said. “We are grateful to Maui Emergency Management Agency for helping make the area around Pōmaikaʻi Elementary safer for everyone. Over the past year, we’ve seen multiple fire incidents near our campus, as well as theft, which has raised real concerns for our school community. We appreciate the County of Maui for not only taking steps to reduce these risks but also for offering resources and support to help the involved individuals.”

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Maui Lani supports the County’s Wildfire Risk Reduction Project on the land behind our meetinghouse,” a local church leader said. “Protecting the health and safety of everyone in our community is very important to us.”

The County and its partners have been frequenting the site to offer services to area houseless individuals since July 2025. Services provided include access to, or assistance in, obtaining the following: shelter, behavioral health services, medical insurance, SNAP food assistance, ID access and reunification with family. Service providers on site include Family Life Center, Mental Health Kōkua, Aloha House and Maui Humane Society.

The area contains culturally and environmentally sensitive sites with known iwi kūpuna. Under the guidance of cultural monitors and archaeologists, County staff, partners and contractors will remove hazardous debris by hand and with equipment to minimize impact on sensitive areas. The continued fire mitigation efforts will also protect the sanctity of the wahi pana, according to cultural experts.

For more information on MEMA’s Wildfire Risk Reduction efforts, visit mauicounty.gov/MEMA or call 808-270-7285.