The Maui Farm marks 40 years of service with benefit concert featuring Lily Meola and Kevin Santana

Flyer courtesy

The Maui Farm, a local nonprofit that provides transitional housing, support services and farm-based programs for families in transition, will celebrate its 40th anniversary of service to the Maui community with a special benefit concert.

The celebration takes place Friday, Nov. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Oskie Rice Arena in Makawao, and will feature live performances by Grammy-nominated artist Lily Meola and local musician Kevin Santana.

The milestone event doubles as a fundraiser to support the farm’s transitional housing and ongoing programs, which teach essential life skills for self-sufficient living in a farm setting.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Reaching 40 years is a testament to the dedication of our staff, volunteers, board of directors and the incredible generosity of our community,” said Emily Erickson, the newly appointed executive director. “This celebration isn’t just about looking back; it’s about raising vital funds

to ensure we can continue our mission for the next 40 years. We are profoundly grateful to Lily

Meola and Kevin Santana for lending their voices to support our cause.”

The evening promises to be a memorable gathering of community members, supporters and

music lovers. Meola, whose soulful voice and island roots have captivated a global audience, will headline the event, with additional music provided by the dynamic local talent, Kevin Santana, and some special surprises, organizers said.

Tickets are available at themauifarm.org or by calling 808-579-8271.